Krystal Rosado will get another meeting with the only boxer to have beaten her professionally. Shurretta Metcalf is booked to face the Puerto Rican contender again on January 9, 2027, at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, with the rematch joining Amanda Serrano’s farewell show.

MVP’s current event table lists an eight-round bantamweight contest with two-minute rounds. That differs from the twelve three-minute rounds advertised for Serrano’s championship main event against Skye Falzon; the headline attraction’s format should not be applied to every bout on the bill.

The promoter lists Metcalf at 15-6-1 and Rosado at 10-1. Their first contest took place in October 2025. The WBA’s historical bout table dates it to October 18 and records an eight-round unanimous decision, rather than a stoppage.

Metcalf expects another victory; Rosado says competing in Puerto Rico increases her motivation to avenge the defeat.

🚨 UNDERCARD REVEAL 🚨 The stage is set for a STACKED night of boxing in Puerto Rico as the legendary Amanda Serrano prepares for ONE LAST WALK! 🇵🇷🔥 🥊 Oscar Collazo vs. Joey Canoy — WBA & Ring Minimumweight World Championship 🥊 Shurretta Metcalf vs. Krystal Rosado II —… pic.twitter.com/ytvxGL40NA — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 17, 2026

Rosado Arrives After An Eight-Round Sweep

Their appearances at MVPW-05 produced very different outcomes. In its original written account of Rosado’s August meeting with Alondra Hernandez, MVP records a unanimous decision with all three judges scoring the contest 80-72. She therefore won every round on every card, despite facing sustained pressure.

The promoter’s round-by-round report describes Hernandez seeking body punches and close exchanges, while Rosado found success with straight shots. In the fourth, the Puerto Rican used movement on the outside to limit her opponent’s attack. By the sixth, her right hand was bringing repeated success even as Hernandez pressed forward.

The account also describes her responding to pressure with straights and uppercuts in the seventh before both women continued exchanging through the final bell. Those details come from the earlier Hernandez contest, not a prediction of how January’s rematch will unfold.

Metcalf’s Latest Test Went The Other Way

Metcalf lost her own eight-round assignment against Amanda Galle. MVP’s original report gives Galle the unanimous decision on scores of 78-74, 80-72 and 80-72. The former world champion’s reach advantage did not prevent the Canadian from closing distance.

That written account repeatedly credits Galle with advancing behind her jab and assembling combinations at close range. Metcalf answered with body punches and tried to maintain space, but the report describes her being pushed backward as the contest progressed. In the fifth, a Galle right hand appeared to shake her.

The closing rounds continued that pattern of forward pressure and combinations, with Metcalf looking to the body for replies. This was a decision loss, not an account of a stoppage or an injury that would by itself establish her availability for a later date.

The WBA’s record also documents why she carries former-champion status: she faced Miyo Yoshida for the IBF bantamweight title in October 2024 before meeting Cherneka Johnson in a four-belt unification in July 2025. Those championship appearances preceded her first Rosado meeting. Her two meetings with Yoshida carried different stakes: the November 2023 contest was for the IBF Inter-Continental belt, while their October 2024 meeting carried the world championship. She was 39 at that later contest, shortly before her October 28 birthday.

The January card also includes Oscar Collazo’s title defense against Joey Canoy. That is a separate championship co-main event, not a title designation for the Metcalf–Rosado rematch.

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