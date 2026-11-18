Three world titles will be at stake when Shokichi Iwata gets his rematch with Rene Santiago on January 11, 2027. Amazon announced the light flyweight unification fight on November 18 for Prime Video Boxing 17 at Toyota Arena Tokyo.

Iwata brings the WBC championship into the matchup, while Santiago holds the WBA and WBO belts. In an English translation of the broadcaster’s Japanese announcement, the return meeting gives Iwata the chance to reclaim the title he lost to the Puerto Rican in March 2025 and add another championship in the same fight.

Teiken independently confirmed the pairing in its written event notice. Its current records list Iwata at 17-2 with 14 knockouts and Santiago at 16-4 with nine stoppages. The promotion says advance tickets will be available soon, but its announcement does not give a sale date.

Santiago already solved Iwata over twelve rounds

The first meeting ended with Santiago winning a unanimous decision in Tokyo on March 13, 2025. The WBO recorded scores of 116-112, 117-111 and 118-110. Its report described the challenger using movement and accurate punching to keep Iwata’s pressure from deciding the fight.

There was brief confusion during the announcement when the referee raised Iwata’s arm before correcting the mistake. Santiago left as the new champion, not the loser of a disputed decision. That distinction matters for a rematch built around reversing a clear result rather than settling an unresolved verdict.

【情報解禁】

『Prime Video Boxing 17』

1月11日(月・祝)

プライムビデオで独占ライブ配信決定！ バンタム級10回戦

那須川天心 vs アントニオ・バルガス WBC・WBA・WBO世界ライトフライ級3団体王座統一戦

岩田翔吉 vs レネ・サンティアゴ フェザー級10回戦

中野幹士 vs クリストバル・ロレンテ… pic.twitter.com/JEQ55Tr7Zm — Prime Video Sport JP（プライムビデオスポーツ） (@pvsportjp) November 18, 2026

Santiago subsequently added the WBA belt by beating Kyosuke Takami in December 2025. That contest was much closer: two judges favored Santiago 117-111 and 115-113, while the third scored it 116-112 for Takami. The WBA’s account highlighted Santiago’s adjustments, counterpunching and changes of rhythm against an opponent trying to force exchanges.

Amazon’s matchup assessment points to a tactical change since the first fight: Iwata has worked toward a more mobile, in-and-out approach after that defeat. It contrasts that development with Santiago’s established speed and outside boxing.

Iwata rebuilt his championship position

Iwata’s route back included his March 15, 2026 victory over Knockout CP Freshmart for the WBC title. The original technical-decision ruling was later changed to a technical knockout. The WBC said a commission review established that a legal right hook, rather than a head clash, caused the cut responsible for the eighth-round stoppage.

Teiken’s fighter record then shows an eleventh-round TKO of Erick Badillo on July 20 in Iwata’s first WBC defense. Those wins mean he enters the Santiago rematch with a championship of his own, rather than returning solely as the challenger for his former belt.

Santiago’s most recent defense came against Masataka Taniguchi at Korakuen Hall on April 3. The WBA reported that Taniguchi had early success before a fifth-round knockdown shifted the contest. Santiago finished with unanimous scores of 117-110, 116-111 and 114-113, retaining both of his titles.

Prime Video will stream the January show exclusively for subscribers in Japan without an additional viewing charge. The unification shares the bill with Tenshin Nasukawa’s return against Antonio Vargas. The broadcaster says the final running order remains undecided; the announcement does not establish which fight will immediately precede the main attraction.