Shera Mae Patricio Meets Brittany Sims For Vacant WBA Title On November 8

Shera Mae Patricio and Brittany Sims will contest the vacant WBA regular bantamweight championship on November 8 at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Their ten-round bout is part of the MVPW-07 preliminary card, rather than the championship main card.

Most Valuable Promotions announced the pairing on October 13, alongside Patricio’s signing. The 118-pound title is separate from Dina Thorslund’s WBA super championship; the winner will not be crowned undisputed champion.

Patricio’s own announcement identifies her with both Hawaii and her Filipino roots. She described the opportunity as the product of sacrifices, early training sessions, prayer and repeated work in the gym. Her message was an expression of ambition, not a claim that she had already won the world belt.

The post, shared with the promoter, also gave her record as 10-0. It announced her trip to Texas and a world-championship opportunity without supplying an opponent breakdown or predicting a particular round. The fight date in that original notice agrees with the current event listing.

Sims Brings A Nine-Fight Winning Run

Sims arrives after rebuilding from a 1-3 start. MVP credits her with nine consecutive professional victories, the WBA’s number-one contender position and mandatory status. Her preparation is led by Lemuel Rodriguez, with Dave Dubinsky of DKO managing her career. In the announcement, she described past delays and setbacks as lessons rather than reasons to stop, expressing gratitude and confidence in the opportunity. Patricio said she was excited to compete as an MVP fighter on ESPN and pursue another championship.

Her most recent promotional appearance produced a unanimous decision over Naomy Cardenas on June 13. The official result recorded two scores of 78-74 and one of 79-73 after eight rounds. That win supplied the tenth victory now shown on her athlete profile.

The promoter’s complete account of that fight described exchanges at close range, frequent clinches and Sims working behind her jab. In the last round, she attacked the body and countered as Cardenas continued to press. Those are details of the June contest, not a forecast of how she will approach Patricio.

MVP lists Sims as 36, standing 5-foot-3, with ten wins, three losses and five knockouts. The athlete page identifies Salem, Oregon, as her hometown. Those biographical listings are distinct from the Pennsylvania base described in the title-fight announcement.

Patricio Moves Beyond The Gold Belt

Patricio, meanwhile, is listed as 23 and comes from Waianae, Hawaii. Her promotional profile identifies her as the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials winner and says she turned professional that same year. Her amateur success therefore preceded a comparatively short route to this title opportunity.

The WBA’s bout ledger records a ten-round majority decision over Natalia Francesca on July 24 for its Gold bantamweight title. That followed an eight-round majority decision against Tania Walters in April for the International belt. Both recent championship appearances went the distance.

Her earlier Inter-Continental victory over Moni Trejo was also an eight-round decision, in December 2025. The Gold, International and Inter-Continental designations describe separate stages on her route; none should be confused with the vacant regular world championship now at stake.

Where The Bout Fits In Arlington

MVP’s current event page places this bout below the main card led by Elif Nur Turhan and Alycia Baumgardner. The same programme includes Skye Nicolson’s WBC title defense against Miyo Yoshida, alongside the Ramla Ali–Mikiah Kreps and Irma Garcia–Nataly Delgado championship matchups.