Deontay Wilder could miss the December 11 Tyson Fury–Anthony Joshua card without a replacement opponent, manager Shelly Finkel told Dan Rafael. The November 18 report details unsuccessful Derek Chisora talks after Jai Opetaia’s withdrawal.

Finkel said Chisora wanted more money than was available. Wilder personally called his former opponent to try to arrange another meeting, but Chisora declined. No replacement agreement was announced.

Finkel said his team wanted Murat Gassiev, but Zuffa Boxing preferred Opetaia. He attributed that choice to Zuffa and Turki Alalshikh. His concern was Wilder missing the event despite accepting their selection. He expressed frustration that few options remained, arguing his fighter had done nothing wrong and should not bear the consequences.

Opetaia’s co-promoter Mick Francis separately confirmed to Rafael a hand injury sustained against Noel Mikaelian and aggravated in training. Finkel said he had not received the details.

#Boxing Notebook: Opetaia out of Wilder fight; Inoue-Bam latest; McKenna 1st defense set; Reeves dies from fight injuries; Shakur-Muratalla update; Mason, Schofield negotiating unification; Quick hits; Show & tell. Read/sign up for my Substack: https://t.co/SY3F6ytBEK pic.twitter.com/VvRCyrCd4w — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) November 18, 2026

Gassiev Was Already Wilder’s Preferred Option

Gassiev’s name was already part of Wilder’s planning before the Opetaia matchup became official. The IBA’s November 2 written interview report recorded communication between their teams and identified Gassiev as Wilder’s preferred option among the possibilities being discussed. He knew the Russian from training camps and sparring, and spoke positively about him both as a boxer and personally.

That earlier account also retained an important qualification: several moving pieces remained and no agreement had been finalized. Finkel’s new account explain his camp’s position on the choice; they do not turn those earlier conversations into a scheduled fight. The earlier Wilder preference report concerns that November 2 account, not today’s replacement discussions.

Richard Riakporhe has meanwhile made a public offer to face Wilder at short notice. His November 17 written appeal said he was prepared for twelve rounds, rather than eight, and addressed the boxer and event stakeholders directly. He subsequently appealed for fan support while promoting the proposed matchup. Those are Riakporhe’s offers, not confirmation that the organizers or Wilder have accepted him. His replacement campaign has separate coverage.

The Advertised Card Has Not Named A Replacement

Netflix’s November 11 card announcement still lists the original Wilder–Opetaia pairing alongside the Fury–Joshua main event. The published lineup also includes Martin Bakole against Solomon Adebayo and Da’Mazion Vanhouter against Michael Essomba. The broadcaster advertises Friday, December 11, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, with a global stream included for Netflix members at no additional event charge.

That existing listing records the previously advertised bill. It does not establish that Opetaia remains available, identify a replacement, or resolve Finkel’s concern about Wilder’s participation. The uncertainty described by the manager concerns that supporting slot; the manager’s account does not announce a cancellation of the headline fight.