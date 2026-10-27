WBO Orders Shakur Stevenson–Raymond Muratalla Talks With November 16 Deadline

The WBO has ordered Shakur Stevenson and Raymond Muratalla to negotiate a junior welterweight title fight, giving their representatives until November 16 to reach an agreement. The October 27 notice identifies Muratalla as the designated mandatory challenger and fixes the cutoff at 4 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time, or 20:00 UTC.

Championship Committee chairman Luis Batista Salas addressed the two-page directive to Top Rank’s Bob Arum and Jeremy Koegel, along with Stevenson’s manager James Prince and attorney Josh Dubin. Either side can ask for a purse bid before the 20-day window expires; the committee can consider that request without waiting for the deadline.

An order, not a signed fight

Failure to agree would send the matter toward purse-bid proceedings under Sections 11 through 14 of the organization’s regulations. The notice also requires good-faith negotiations and updates about an agreement or any circumstances affecting the contest’s scheduling. It does not announce a fight date, venue, broadcast agreement or agreed purse.

Re: WBO Jr. Welterweight (140 lbs.) Division Please be advised that the WBO World Championships Committee has unanimously resolved to order the commencement of negotiations between WBO Jr. Welterweight World Champion Shakur Stevenson and WBO #1 World-Rated Contender Raymond… — Gustavo Olivieri, Esq. (@OlivieriLaw) October 27, 2026

WBO president Gustavo Olivieri announced the committee’s unanimous decision earlier Tuesday. His written post presented enforcement of mandatory obligations, competitive fairness and championship integrity as the reasons behind the action, with the formal notice still to follow at that point. The subsequently published order reserves the committee’s authority to issue further rulings and directives as the process develops.

That changes the position described in the earlier Top Rank petition for Muratalla’s mandatory designation. Reporter Dan Rafael’s October 24 written account said the promoter had asked the WBO to install him, citing his No. 1 ranking and Stevenson’s inactivity since January. A request from a fighter’s team and a formal instruction from the sanctioning body are separate steps.

What the bidding rules would require

Under Section 11, only promoters registered with the WBO and in good standing can submit qualifying bids. A proposal must identify the total purse, a proposed date and potential locations, with no more than three sites listed. The rules require a bond worth 20 percent of the proposed purse, securing the promoter’s obligations to the boxers and the organization.

The ordinary scheduling window is 45 to 90 days after the bid is awarded. An earlier contest requires the interested parties’ agreement, while a justified extension can add up to 45 days to the upper limit. Those are the standing bidding provisions, not an announced timetable for Stevenson and Muratalla.

Section 13 lists $150,000 as the minimum bid for divisions from featherweight through junior welterweight. Its usual existing-champion split is 75 percent to the titleholder and 25 percent to the challenger at a neutral venue or in the champion’s home country, subject to the regulations’ exceptions. Tuesday’s notice sets no contest-specific minimum or division of proceeds.

Section 6 makes mandatory designation a condition of retaining a championship, but permits modification or extension for good cause. Signing a defense contract does not establish compliance: the contest must take place within its stipulated period.

Stevenson acquired this championship by beating Teofimo Lopez over 12 rounds on January 31, according to the WBO’s published championship record. The organization recorded a unanimous decision and a 25-0 record for the new champion.