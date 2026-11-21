Shakur Stevenson says anyone seeking his championship will have to take it from him, using a new written post to push back against unspecified claims about his plans. The boxer accused others of spreading falsehoods and said he would address the situation after getting his business arrangements in order.

Stevenson did not identify the person he was challenging or specify which account he considered inaccurate. His November 21 message therefore should not be presented as a named attack on a particular opponent, promoter or reporter.

Stevenson puts his belt at the center of the message

On the timing of a fuller explanation, he wrote:

“Let me get the business situated first.”

He then challenged another fighter to take his belt and added:

“Ian giving shit up for free lol.”

Cap.. More lies on my name, it’s cool I’m gone address niggas soon. Let me get the business situated first. Tell other dude come get take my belt from me. Ian giving shit up for free lol. — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) November 21, 2026

The statement expresses Stevenson’s position, but supplies no signed bout, opponent, event date or agreement resolving his championship obligations. There is also no explanation in the post of what business remains to be settled.

The existing WBO process concerns Raymond Muratalla

The relevant formal record is the WBO’s October 27 order for negotiations with Raymond Muratalla. It names Stevenson as junior welterweight champion and Muratalla as the designated mandatory challenger. Committee chairman Luis Batista Salas sent the directive to representatives including Bob Arum, Jeremy Koegel, James Prince and Josh Dubin.

The notice allowed twenty days to negotiate mutually acceptable terms, ending November 16 at 4 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time. It required good-faith discussions and updates to the WBO about an agreement or other developments affecting the contest’s scheduling. Either party could ask for bidding before the deadline, subject to the committee’s consideration.

In a November 18 written update about the mandatory, Dan Rafael reported that a November 30 purse bid would be ordered, citing a source. He said a deal could still avert bidding and reported a 75–25 split favoring Stevenson if no agreement came first.

Separately, MF Pro Boxing president Amer Abdallah has confirmed preliminary Stevenson–Ashton Sylve discussions for early 2027 to The Ring. That report announced neither a contract nor the conditions of a title fight. Stevenson’s new post does not name Sylve, so it cannot establish which part, if any, of those discussions he was addressing.

The WBO’s standing rules explain the distinction. A qualifying promoter’s bid must identify the combined purse, a proposed contest date and up to three potential sites. Only registered promoters in good standing may participate, and the proposal requires a bond worth twenty percent of the purse.

The normal contest window is forty-five to ninety days after the bid is awarded. An earlier bout needs the parties’ agreement, and a justified extension can add up to forty-five days. Those procedural provisions do not announce Stevenson’s next appearance or identify a winner of any bidding process.

Section 6 also treats compliance with the mandatory designation as a condition of retaining a championship, while allowing modification or extension for good cause. A signed defense contract alone is not enough under that provision: the contest must occur within the stipulated period. Stevenson’s statement of intent does not announce a new committee ruling changing those requirements.