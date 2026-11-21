Shakur Stevenson and Ashton Sylve are discussing a possible fight in early 2027, with Sylve’s promoter confirming that negotiations are underway. The Ring’s Mike Coppinger reported the preliminary talks on November 21. It is an opponent discussion, not an announcement that the two boxers have signed a contract.

MF Pro Boxing president Amer Abdallah told the publication:

“We love the idea of the Shakur fight for Ashton and hope we can get a deal done.”

No specific date, venue, broadcaster, agreed weight or championship stakes were supplied for the proposed Stevenson–Sylve contest.

Shakur Stevenson and Ashton Sylve are in preliminary talks for a fight in early 2027, The Ring’s @MikeCoppinger has learned. Sylve’s promoter and MF Pro Boxing president Amer Abdallah, confirmed the ongoing talks: “We love the idea of the Shakur fight for Ashton and hope we can… pic.twitter.com/7BBZND26Mp — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) November 21, 2026

Sylve’s posts put Stevenson in the picture

Sylve had already brought Stevenson into his own written social-media activity. On November 20, he posted that he was watching Stevenson. That message did not contain the terms of a fight agreement.

In a separate written post, Sylve praised the entertainment value of Stevenson’s performances.

This guy is more exciting than y’all give him credit for… — H2O (@Ashtonsylveh2o) November 20, 2026

Earlier that day, Sylve had teased major fight news and the prospect of surprising people. He did not identify an opponent in that message. Read alongside his later posts, it is relevant to the developing discussion, but it is not independent confirmation that the matchup is booked.

Huge fight news. Time to shock the world — H2O (@Ashtonsylveh2o) November 20, 2026

Coppinger also reports that Sylve outpointed former junior lightweight champion Joseph Diaz in June and joined MF Pro in October 2025, placing Abdallah’s remarks in the context of that existing promotional relationship.

Muratalla remains part of Stevenson’s title picture

The discussions arrive against the background of the WBO’s formal Stevenson–Raymond Muratalla negotiation order. Issued October 27, that document designated Muratalla as the mandatory challenger and gave the representatives twenty days to negotiate, with a November 16 cutoff at 4 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time.

Dan Rafael’s subsequent November 18 report about a November 30 purse bid cited a source and said a deal could still prevent bidding. He reported a 75–25 split in Stevenson’s favor if the process went ahead. That is a reported bidding date, not a date for the boxers to enter the ring.

Rafael had previously reported the Top Rank request for Muratalla’s mandatory status. The order requires the camps to negotiate in good faith and keep the WBO informed of material developments, including an agreement or circumstances affecting the contest’s scheduling. It also allows either party to request bidding before the negotiation window expires. Committee chairman Luis Batista Salas addressed the notice to Top Rank’s Bob Arum and Jeremy Koegel, alongside Stevenson’s representatives James Prince and Josh Dubin.

Under Section 11 of the WBO’s published regulations, only registered promoters in good standing can submit qualifying bids. Their proposals must identify the combined purse offered to the fighters, a proposed contest date and no more than three possible sites. A bond covering twenty percent of the proposed purse secures the successful promoter’s obligations.

The normal scheduling window runs from forty-five to ninety days after the bid is awarded. The parties may agree to an earlier contest, while a justified extension can add up to forty-five days. Those are the organization’s standing procedural rules, not an announced timetable for either a Muratalla defense or the Sylve proposal.

The Sylve discussions do not themselves remove Muratalla’s designation or establish WBO approval for a different defense. Any change to the mandatory arrangements would need its own confirmation.