The Senate has approved the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act, but the measure is not yet law. Thursday’s passage sends an amended House bill back to the House of Representatives for another decision before it can reach President Donald Trump.

The Senate Press Gallery identified the action as unanimous consent on H.R. 4624 with the Cruz–Rosen substitute amendment. That is a new legislative stage, distinct from the House’s earlier passage. The Commerce Committee expects quick House action; its November 19 announcement does not establish that lawmakers have already completed it.

Sponsored in the Senate by Ted Cruz and Jacky Rosen, the proposal would allow voluntary, league-style Unified Boxing Organizations alongside conventional promoters. A UBO could arrange bouts between contracted fighters under unified rules and operate a championship system. It could also recognize independently administered titles and rankings.

The following legislation was passed by unanimous consent: H.R.4624 – Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act of 2026, with the Cruz/Rosen substitute amendment. H.R.973 – Setting Consumer Standards for Lithium-Ion Batteries Act. — Senate Press Gallery (@SenatePress) November 19, 2026

The substitute sets contract and payment terms

The 34-page text linked from the committee’s new announcement generally limits promotional agreements to four years, with a three-year maximum for a boxer’s first professional promotional agreement. Fighters could communicate with another promoter or UBO during their final 90 contract days, but could not sign the next agreement before the current one ends. Those communication and duration protections would also apply to conventional promotional contracts.

UBO contracts would specify at least $200 for each scheduled round. The organization would have to make two good-faith fight offers in each 12-month contract period or provide an alternative payment of at least ten times the contractual one-round minimum. Exceptions include insured injury, a positive prohibited-substance test and circumstances outside the organization’s control that prevent the boxer from competing.

A separate industry-wide provision would set a $200 minimum per round in which a boxer participates. The distinction between that provision and the UBO’s scheduled-round contract term matters: they are not identically worded payment requirements.

Safety obligations would accompany the alternative model

The substitute specifies at least $50,000 in bout-injury medical coverage and $15,000 in accidental-death coverage, with the boxer not responsible for the premium. UBOs would additionally provide training-injury insurance, a medical coordinator, access to training and rehabilitation facilities at reasonable nearby costs, and extra ringside medical and ambulance coverage.

Its medical provisions address brain-health examinations after knockouts and additional screening for fighters aged 40 and older. Independent third parties would administer UBO drug tests. Both opponents in at least half an event’s covered matches would undergo in-competition testing; unannounced testing would also be permitted. Before discipline, athletes would receive notice, supporting laboratory documentation, an opportunity to defend themselves and impartial review, with an appeal opportunity.

Other conditions cover compensation and deduction disclosures, restrictions on betting and sharing confidential information, and separation between UBO officials and fighter management. State and tribal oversight would remain relevant. The text allows independent sanctioning organizations to retain decision-making authority over titles and rankings when working with a UBO.

Las Vegas is the center of the boxing universe, and when boxing thrives, more visitors come to Nevada and help boost our economy. I’ve proudly worked on a bipartisan bill with @SenTedCruz and numerous stakeholders – including Muhammad Ali’s grandson Nico Ali Walsh – in order to… https://t.co/mshPJ6IIHz — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) November 19, 2026

Rosen’s written response frames the legislation in terms of boxing’s importance to Las Vegas tourism and the Nevada economy. The committee identifies Lonnie Ali and professional boxer Nico Ali Walsh among its supporters. Those are supporters’ positions, not proof of what the framework would deliver. Earlier congressional questions about fighter compensation explain why contract safeguards remain consequential.

The uncertainty over the bill’s post-election route preceded today’s Senate action. The current substitute provides for application to bouts held at least 240 days after enactment, with a possible additional compliance period for affected parties meeting its conditions. Neither that timetable nor any presidential signature has started simply because the Senate acted.