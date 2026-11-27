Seiya Nakayama needed less than four minutes of ring time to secure his second professional victory. The 20-year-old southpaw knocked out Vincent Lacar at 0:46 of round two on November 26 at Tokyo’s EBARA WAVE Arena Ota, keeping his unbeaten start intact on the Lemino BOXING double world-title card.

The eight-round bout was contested at a contracted 52 kilograms. Nakayama improved to 2-0 with two stoppages, adding a quick finish to the sixth-round TKO he recorded in his professional debut in August. Lacar, a former WBO Oriental flyweight champion from the Philippines, could not get through the count after Nakayama’s second-round attack.

Round 1: Nakayama Establishes His Left-Hand Threat

Lacar came forward during a comparatively measured opening round. Nakayama worked from his southpaw stance, using his lead right hand before bringing the straight left and hooks into play. The opening exchanges gave the Japanese prospect a chance to find his distance without committing to the extended attack that would decide the next round.

Nikkan Sports’ ringside account described effective work with Nakayama’s right hand and follow-up lefts during the first round. eFight’s report likewise noted Lacar’s forward movement, but characterized the start as quiet. The decisive damage was still to come: the opening three minutes were completed before the bout changed abruptly after the restart.

Round 2: A One-Two Starts The Finishing Rush

Nakayama landed a sharp one-two early in the second, causing Lacar’s legs to dip. He immediately increased his output, sending further straight-punch combinations toward an opponent who was being forced backward rather than getting the chance to reset.

The attack drove Lacar toward the ropes and into a corner. Nakayama kept punching until Lacar sank to the canvas, where he stayed crouched while the referee counted. The Filipino boxer did not beat the count, bringing the contest to an end with only 46 seconds elapsed in the round.

The finalized Japan Boxing Commission record lists the result as a knockout, not a technical knockout. Nakayama therefore finished an opponent scheduled to face him over eight rounds before the contest had reached its second completed round.

Lemino’s official highlights below show the matchup from the November 26 Tokyo event.

Nakayama Builds On His August Professional Debut

Nakayama entered the paid ranks with seven amateur titles behind him. He trains at Ohashi Gym, whose official results list confirms his August 19 sixth-round TKO of Nattapong Jankaew as well as Thursday’s second-round knockout of Lacar. Both of his professional appearances have now ended inside the distance.

The result came on an event carrying considerably more experienced names at the top of the bill. The original Tokyo card announcement set out a double world-title lineup, while Masamichi Yabuki’s victory over Miel Fajardo settled the main event. Another developing Ohashi boxer, Yuga Fujiki, won the WBC Youth lightweight title on the same show.

Nakayama and Lacar boxed in the second contest of the seven-fight program, before Masanori Rikiishi’s meeting with Melchor Roda.

For Nakayama, this was a non-title assignment and his second professional outing. The distinction matters on a card with several belts at stake: his own achievement was another stoppage win, delivered much earlier than in his debut, rather than a championship acquisition.