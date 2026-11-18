Floyd Schofield and Abdullah Mason could move toward a lightweight title unification in early 2027, but the first reported promotional discussions come with an unresolved championship obligation. Boxing reporter Dan Rafael says Golden Boy and Top Rank have begun preliminary talks, with Schofield needing WBA permission to pursue that route.

Rafael published the update on November 18, attributing the negotiations to sources. His report pairs Schofield’s WBA championship with Mason’s WBO belt. It does not announce a completed agreement, a specific fight date or a venue, and it does not identify an approved exception to the existing mandatory order.

Valenzuela’s Ordered Shot Remains The Immediate Hurdle

The WBA has already directed Schofield to defend against Jose Valenzuela. Its Championships Committee invoked Rule C.11, which requires a champion to meet the challenger designated by the organization. Valenzuela’s position therefore comes from an official instruction, rather than simply a public callout or a promoter’s preferred opponent.

That instruction gives the two camps until the close of business on December 11, 2026, in the UTC-5 time zone to negotiate terms. The window began November 11 and lasts 30 days. The committee reserves the option of calling a purse bid if they cannot agree, or if either side indicates that it will not negotiate or participate.

Breaking: Per sources, Golden Boy & Top Rank are in "initial talks" for an early 2027 lightweight unification fight between Floyd Schofield (WBA) and Abdullah Mason (WBO). Schofield would have to secure an exception for his ordered mandatory vs. Jose Valenzuela (which I think the… — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) November 18, 2026

The same notice cites Rule C.12, limiting a champion’s choice of opponents during the 60 days before the mandatory-defense period expires. Under that provision, the champion is restricted to the designated challenger or the next highest-ranked contender, as applicable. The rule is relevant because an attractive unification proposal does not, by itself, amend the committee’s written direction.

Rafael believes the WBA could be receptive to an exception. That assessment belongs to the reporter; it is not a ruling from the sanctioning body. His description of talks between the promoters also goes beyond the earlier discussion of possible opponents for Mason, without establishing that this particular matchup has been signed.

Schofield’s Championship Survived A Separate Review

Schofield won the vacant title against Lucas Bahdi at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena on October 10. The original event report from Bahdi’s promoter, Most Valuable Promotions, records a twelve-round unanimous decision and scorecards of 116-110, 119-108 and 115-111. It listed Schofield’s record afterward as 20-0, with 13 knockouts.

The WBA subsequently rejected Bahdi’s request for an immediate rematch after reviewing MVP’s protest. Its findings acknowledged missed knockdowns in the sixth and ninth rounds, but a revised scoring exercise still did not produce a majority victory for Bahdi. A separate panel’s assessment likewise failed to establish a majority win for the Canadian.

The organization upheld the official result while referring concerns about the referee’s performance for administrative consideration. That decision addresses the contested Chicago verdict; the later Valenzuela order concerns the champion’s next obligation. Neither should be confused with authorization for a Mason unification.