Samuel Takyi will put his unbeaten professional record against former British and Commonwealth champion Reece Bellotti in Accra on December 20. Matchroom confirmed the lightweight contest on Monday, adding a different kind of test for the Ghanaian Olympic bronze medalist to its year-ending boxing show.

Takyi enters at 9-0 with nine knockouts. Bellotti is listed at 20-8 with 15 stoppages on the promotion’s current event page, and the announcement says he is coming off three consecutive defeats. The matchup pairs a prospect who has stopped every professional opponent with a visitor trying to reverse his recent results.

The fight takes place at The Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre, on the Jarrell Miller–Tony Yoka card. The Sunday event will be shown worldwide on DAZN. Matchroom is presenting the show alongside Legacy Rise Sports, in association with BXG and Queensberry Promotions.

Takyi’s Olympic Breakthrough Preceded His Professional Run

The Tokyo medal remains a defining part of Takyi’s standing in Ghana. The country’s National Sports Authority reported that his August 1, 2021, quarterfinal victory over Colombia’s David Ceiber Avila guaranteed Ghana its first Olympic medal since 1992. It was also the nation’s first Olympic boxing medal since Prince Amartey’s bronze in 1972.

Takyi was 20 at the time, while Avila was 32. That quarterfinal ended in a 3-2 split decision at the Kokugikan Arena. Reaching the last four guaranteed at least bronze under Olympic boxing’s medal system, before the semifinal had taken place. Those amateur achievements explain his established profile at home; they are separate from the nine stoppages Matchroom now records in his professional career.

Legacy Rise announced Takyi’s arrival in its stable on August 20. The promoter’s earlier signing video below supplies background to that relationship. It is not new footage announcing Bellotti as his opponent, and the signing date should not be confused with Monday’s fight confirmation.

HE’S BACK.🇬🇭 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Bronze Medalist Samuel Takyi officially joins Legacy Rise Sports. The talent was never in question.

Now comes the redemption. A NEW CHAPTER. A NEW LEGACY.🌟 pic.twitter.com/LIJs2VkYdj — Legacy Rise Sports (@LegacyRiseSport) August 20, 2026

Bellotti Brings Championship Experience To A Lightweight Assignment

Bellotti’s previous title work included the super-featherweight division. Matchroom’s July 26, 2025, event listing paired him with Ryan Garner for the European, British and Commonwealth super-featherweight titles. The WBC subsequently identified Bellotti among Garner’s significant victories in its June 2026 account of Garner’s progress toward an interim world-title opportunity.

That history distinguishes Bellotti’s established championship experience from Takyi’s shorter professional record. The new Accra announcement identifies this contest as lightweight. It does not attach the WBO Global super-flyweight title to their fight; that championship belongs to the separately announced Theo Allotey–Charlie Edwards matchup on the same bill.

The current event roster lists the two bouts individually beneath Miller–Yoka, along with Jonathan Tetteh against Elvis Ahorgah. Odel Kamara and Divine Omojor also appear, but their opponent fields are blank. Their inclusion is not confirmation of an additional pairing, and nothing in the published roster supplies a round limit for Takyi–Bellotti.

For the unbeaten Ghanaian, this is an opportunity against a boxer with a substantially longer professional record and domestic championship history. For Bellotti, the stated task is a return to winning form away from home. The announcement establishes the opponent, division, date and location without promising either man a subsequent title fight.