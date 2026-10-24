Ryan Garner To Defend Interim WBC Title Against Jazza Dickens On January 9

Ryan Garner will defend his interim WBC super featherweight championship against Jazza Dickens on January 9, 2027, at Bournemouth International Centre. Queensberry announced the DAZN bout on October 23, with ticket presale registration open and the undercard still to be announced. The event is billed as Coastal Chaos.

Promoter Frank Warren said:

“Ryan will be tested by a wily old campaigner in Jazza Dickens, a veteran of numerous big fights and one tricky customer.”

Warren praised Garner’s ticket-selling appeal and wants another St Mary’s Stadium show in 2027, but said the Southampton boxer must demonstrate his readiness first. Bournemouth previously hosted his European-title win over Salvador Jimenez and British and Commonwealth championship victory over Reece Bellotti. Dickens has challenged for major titles at lower weights as well: he faced Guillermo Rigondeaux at super bantamweight and Kid Galahad at featherweight, losing both contests.

World class boxing is BACK in Bournemouth 🚨💥 Undefeated South Coast superstar Ryan Garner puts his WBC interim title on the line against former World Champion Jazza Dickens 🥊 Sign up for presale NOW via the link in bio 🎟️👆#GarnerDickens | Jan 9 | The BIC, Bournemouth |… pic.twitter.com/hlIT6jf94f — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) October 23, 2026

The twelve-round win behind Garner’s first defense

Garner earned the belt he will defend by beating Michael Magnesi in Southampton in June. The WBC’s account describes a contest fought predominantly at short range, with the home fighter initiating pressure and his Italian opponent repeatedly answering him. That distinction matters to the January matchup: the champion’s most recent success came through sustained exchanges rather than an early finish.

As the contest continued, Garner found enough room to connect with cleaner combinations. His accuracy and greater consistency separated the two on the judges’ cards, although Magnesi remained competitive through the final bell. After twelve rounds, the totals were 116-112, 118-110 and 119-109, all for the local fighter. The decision left him unbeaten in 20 professional appearances and fulfilled his ambition of headlining at Southampton’s football stadium.

A great fight in the making here. Unbeaten Ryan Garner was in a phone box style fight last time and Jazza is a former world champion – it all points to a really exciting fight to kick off a huge 2027 🥊 https://t.co/m52niFAw7O — Frank Warren (@FrankWarren) October 23, 2026

Dickens seeks another route back to a world title

Dickens brings experience of upsetting an unbeaten opponent to this challenge. He won the WBA interim championship in Istanbul in July 2025 by stopping Albert Batyrgaziev, the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist who had not previously lost as a professional. Their opening exchanges had been competitive before the Liverpool southpaw broke through in the fourth round. Batyrgaziev worked behind accurate punches and distance control, while Dickens advanced to make the contest more physically demanding. The veteran ultimately found the more damaging opening.

The WBA’s report records a combination producing the knockdown and Batyrgaziev’s corner throwing in the towel. That victory followed Dickens’ win over Zelfa Barrett and changed his position in the division from contender to titleholder. He subsequently became the full WBA champion, according to the promoter’s announcement.

His reign ended against Anthony Cacace in Dublin on March 14. The WBA’s official championship record confirms a twelve-round unanimous-decision defeat, so the January booking offers a different championship route rather than a defense of his former belt. Dickens returned to winning ways against Ramadhani Kimwaga in September; that comeback does not restore the title he lost.

The full WBC championship remains a separate matter. O’Shaquie Foster is scheduled to defend it against Emanuel Navarrete in their October 24 unification fight. Garner’s interim defense therefore takes place against a changing championship landscape, without an announced date for a meeting with the full champion.