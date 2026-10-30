Ryan Garcia Warns Mayweather He Will Fight February 6 Regardless

Ryan Garcia is telling Floyd Mayweather he will not keep his next ring appearance waiting on their negotiations. In an October 30 written post, the WBC welterweight champion said he intends to fight February 6 regardless of whether a Mayweather deal gets completed.

“But I am fighting FEB6th regardless so unless you actually make this happen then this fight is gone”

Garcia said Mayweather had called him to propose the matchup and acknowledged its commercial appeal. He presented the proposed meeting as a championship contest, challenged the unbeaten former champion’s record and said Mayweather could pursue another opponent if he would not follow through.

The message supplies no venue, broadcaster, ticket information or contract terms. It also gives no separate deadline by which Mayweather must respond. February 6 is Garcia’s stated fighting target, not confirmation in this post that a particular event has been finalized.

ATTENTION RED 🚨 FLOYD MAYWEATHER You called me and wanted this fight and I agree this is a big fight. But I am fighting FEB6th regardless so unless you actually make this happen then this fight is gone You can go fight whoever but this is for a championship. I will TAKE… — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) October 30, 2026

Garcia’s position has changed since his October agreement claim

On October 21, Garcia publicly claimed an agreement to face Mayweather at 147 pounds for his WBC championship. His announcement named neither a location nor a fight date. A separate image appeared to show the pair on a video call, but did not establish the contents of their conversation.

That earlier agreement claim was therefore Garcia’s account, rather than evidence of completed contracts or sanctioning approval. Friday’s warning now puts pressure on the proposed opponent to turn discussions into an actual assignment.

Garcia’s attorney and adviser, Guadalupe Valencia, addressed the situation in an October 23 written update to The Ring’s Mike Coppinger. He said work on the contest depended on Mayweather becoming free of other obligations, without identifying those commitments or providing a timetable.

Valencia described the intended format as a professional bout, not an exhibition, with Mayweather’s 50-0 record at stake. He also predicted exceptional revenue and viewership without publishing supporting figures. MiddleEasy’s report on that conditional update separates the adviser’s forecast from an announced event.

February 6 also appears in the Lopez negotiations

Garcia has had another potential opponent under discussion. In an October 25 written post, Coppinger identified February 6, 2027 as the target while Garcia–Teofimo Lopez negotiations continued. The reporter expected that contest to happen next and viewed a possible Mayweather meeting as something that would follow it.

Those were Coppinger’s expectations about the negotiations, not a signed matchup. Garcia’s latest message does not name Lopez or announce that those discussions have ended, so it cannot establish which man will receive the next championship opportunity.

The WBC’s current champion register lists Garcia at 26-2 with 21 knockouts and dates his reign to February 22, 2026. His title is an existing championship, rather than a new belt being created for the proposed Mayweather contest.