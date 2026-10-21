Ryan Garcia Claims Floyd Mayweather Agreement For WBC Welterweight Title Fight

Ryan Garcia says he and Floyd Mayweather have agreed to fight for the WBC welterweight championship. The reigning titleholder made the claim on October 21, naming 147 pounds as the weight but providing no date or venue.

His statement goes beyond a public challenge, although it does not establish that contracts have been signed or that a title defense has received approval. Garcia initially expressed disbelief about the idea.

“But it’s real Floyd and I agree to a fight

147 for the WBC welterweight championship of the world”

Garcia posts a call image, not a fight schedule

Six minutes earlier, Garcia had posted an image appearing to show a video call with Mayweather. That picture provides context for his announcement; it is not a recording establishing what Mayweather said. No fresh confirmation of the proposed matchup was visible on Mayweather’s, Golden Boy’s or the WBC’s current X feeds when checked.

Trust me at first I thought this was bull*** But it’s real Floyd and I agree to a fight 147 for the WBC welterweight championship of the world 50-0 vs The current champ — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) October 21, 2026

Another proposed opponent remains in the picture

The announcement follows reported advanced talks between Garcia and Teofimo Lopez. On October 15, Mike Coppinger said sources had placed their prospective welterweight fight in the first quarter of 2027. His expectation that it would happen next was a report about negotiations, not confirmation of a signed bout.

Coppinger also believed that matchup could proceed despite Lopez’s WBA situation, suggesting Jack Catterall could be elevated. That was the reporter’s assessment rather than a ruling from the sanctioning organization. Garcia’s new Mayweather statement does not announce the termination of those talks or resolve the separate title obligation.

The WBA’s September 22 order directed Lopez to face Catterall. Lopez inherited that responsibility after defeating Rolando Romero by majority decision on August 22. Under the earlier conditions, Romero had been allowed an optional defense before facing the winner of Catterall against Shakhram Giyasov.

The written order set a 30-day negotiating period ending at the close of business Eastern Time on October 22. If an agreement is not reached, or a side withdraws, the committee may seek the WBA president’s approval for a purse bid. It did not automatically strip Lopez or cancel Catterall’s mandatory opportunity.

The championship Garcia is offering to defend

Garcia retained his belt by stopping Conor Benn in the second round on September 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The WBC subsequently named him its October Boxer of the Month, recording his improved mark as 26-2 with 21 knockouts. It identified that victory as his first successful defense.

He had captured the championship earlier this year with a unanimous-decision win over Mario Barrios at the same venue. Mayweather is a former holder of that WBC crown, having defeated Carlos Baldomir for it in 2006. His 50th professional victory came against Conor McGregor in 2017, when the referee stopped their contest in the tenth round.