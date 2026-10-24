Ryan Garcia Advisor Says Mayweather Fight Depends On Other Obligations

Ryan Garcia’s advisor Guadalupe Valencia says a proposed Floyd Mayweather fight still depends on Mayweather becoming available. In an October 23 update to Mike Coppinger, the attorney described the intended contest as a professional fight rather than an exhibition.

Valencia predicted record revenue and viewership, but supplied no figures supporting that forecast. He also provided no date, venue or explanation of the obligations involved. Those omissions leave the commercial promise separate from an announced event.

Valencia identifies availability as the next hurdle

“When Floyd is free from other obligations, we will certainly work to make this fight happen; hopefully real soon,” Valencia said.

His position is that Mayweather’s unbeaten professional record would be at stake. The update does not establish that a contract has been completed or a championship contest approved.

Ryan Garcia’s attorney and advisor, Guadalupe Valencia, gave me an update on the Ryan Garcia vs. Floyd Mayweather discussions. pic.twitter.com/NfDncGqGkd — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) October 23, 2026

Garcia’s earlier claim and the championship picture

The update follows Garcia’s October 21 claim of an agreement. The boxer identified the welterweight limit and his WBC championship in that announcement. His advisor’s account now describes a remaining condition rather than giving supporters a fight date to put on the calendar.

Garcia enters these discussions as an active champion. The WBC’s account of his September 12 appearance records a second-round stoppage of Conor Benn at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. That was his first successful defense and took his record to 26 wins, two defeats and 21 knockouts.

He had captured the belt at the same venue earlier in the year by defeating Mario Barrios on points. Against Benn, the organization described quick combinations establishing control before Garcia’s decisive attack in the second round. The performance subsequently earned him the WBC’s October Boxer of the Month recognition.

That competitive position explains the championship component of Garcia’s proposed next defense. It does not, by itself, settle who will receive it.

The Lopez alternative has its own written obligation

Earlier discussions involving Teofimo Lopez have a separate complication. The WBA ordered its welterweight super champion to meet Jack Catterall, with a negotiating period running from September 22 through the close of business Eastern Time on October 22.

Lopez inherited that responsibility when he defeated Rolando Romero by majority decision on August 22. Romero had previously been permitted an optional defense while the mandatory challenger was determined through Catterall’s meeting with Shakhram Giyasov. Changing the belt’s holder did not eliminate the obligation attached to it.

The WBA notice allows its championship committee to seek presidential approval for a purse bid if negotiations fail or a party withdraws. It does not say that the deadline automatically vacates the championship. Neither Garcia’s Mayweather proposal nor Valencia’s new remarks announces a change to that written order.