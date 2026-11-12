Ryad Merhy To Defend WBC Title Against Kris Terzievski In Belgium

Ryad Merhy is set to defend the WBC bridgerweight world championship against mandatory challenger Kris Terzievski in Belgium in May 2027. The sanctioning body identified the Australian as Merhy’s next compulsory opponent in its November 11 convention report from Acapulco, Mexico.

The announcement supplies a month and host country, but no exact fight date, city, arena or broadcaster. It is a world-title defense, not an eliminator to select a future challenger. Those distinctions separate the assignment from several proposed tournaments and interim championships discussed at the same convention.

Terzievski already occupies the leading contender position in the WBC’s published divisional table, marked updated October 2. The new convention statement goes beyond that ranking by identifying the championship matchup and its planned timing. It does not announce an undercard.

A mandatory assignment after Merhy’s rematch win

Merhy took the championship from Kevin Lerena on May 30 in Charleroi. The WBC’s account of that rematch records a twelve-round unanimous decision, with scores of 116–112, 117–111 and 115–113. All three judges favored the Belgian, although the narrowest card separated the fighters by just two points.

That victory reversed their May 2023 meeting in South Africa, when Lerena won on points. The champion’s current WBC profile lists 36 victories, three defeats and 29 knockouts, and dates his reign to the May contest. His professional debut came in June 2013.

The boxing championship belongs to the division capped at 224 pounds, between cruiserweight and heavyweight. The WBC introduced that category in 2020. Its current listing separates Merhy’s world title from the vacant Silver belt and the International championship held by Jonathan Kogasso.

The original Spanish announcement is embedded above; the relevant section is reported in English in the opening paragraphs.

Terzievski’s route from domestic heavyweight titles

The challenger’s earlier achievements included a ten-round unanimous decision over Paul Gallen in May 2022. Green Machine Promotions credits that victory with bringing together the Australian and Australasian heavyweight championships. Its fighter biography identifies Ray Giles as his trainer and dates his professional start to August 2016.

More recently, the WBA’s individual fight ledger records a seventh-round stoppage of Abraham Tabul in February 2025 for the Oceania bridgerweight title. A sixth-round TKO against Troy Pilcher followed that July. Those are completed regional-level appearances, not previous world-title victories.

That ledger also lists an eighth-round stoppage of Alphonce Mchumiatumbo and a technical draw with Faiga Opelu. Its displayed overall record is 14 wins, one defeat and two draws.

The current WBC list places Oleksandr Hrytsiv and Adam Balski immediately behind Terzievski among the contenders. The convention has nevertheless assigned the Australian the mandatory opportunity, rather than announcing a fight between those three boxers to decide who advances.