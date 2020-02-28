Andy Ruiz Jr Wants a Shot at Tyson Fury, Thought Wilder Was Going to Win

Now that Tyson Fury has successfully defeated Deontay Wilder for the WBC Heavyweight title, everybody wants a piece of him. The TKO of Wilder was a shocking result to many boxing fans across the world. The achievement created the same feeling that Andy Ruiz Jr made when he knocked out Anthony Joshua in their first encounter. Recently, Ruiz gave his thoughts on the fight between Fury and Wilder. Furthermore, he stated that he would like a chance to face Fury as well. Especially due to both men not being too far away in the world rankings.

📋 Updated Ring Magazine heavyweight rankings after Fury TKO7 Wilder: 👑🇬🇧 Tyson Fury

1⃣🇬🇧 Anthony Joshua

2⃣🇬🇧 Dillian Whyte

3⃣🇺🇸 Deontay Wilder

4⃣🇨🇺 Luis Ortiz

5⃣🇲🇽 Andy Ruiz Jr

6⃣🇷🇺 Alexander Povetkin

7⃣🇳🇿 Joseph Parker

8⃣🇺🇸 Michael Hunter

9⃣🇵🇱 Adam Kownacki

🔟🇨🇴 Oscar Rivas pic.twitter.com/7re31vl0E8 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 25, 2020

Ruiz on Fury vs Wilder II

Almost everyone has offered their opinion on what they witnessed between Fury and Wilder’s rematch. However, it’s always beneficial hearing from the viewpoint of a former heavyweight champion. Ruiz spoke with PBC on FOX. During the conversation, he revealed that he was shocked at the result of the fight.

“I think Tyson Fury did an awesome job,” Ruiz said. “He did everything that he had and his ability, his long reach and all that and he’s the man right now. I had flashbacks to my fight (with Joshua) on June 1. It was kind of similar, it was in the same round as well so it was pretty crazy but good for Tyson Fury. I think Tyson Fury did what he had to do, he stuck to the game-plan. I’m pretty sure he could do it again and I could do it too so, if they pick me, I’m here and I’m ready.”

Andy on Wanting to Fight Tyson Fury

Furthermore, Ruiz explained that he thought Wilder would win the rematch. But, regardless of the outcome of the fight, he wants a chance to face Fury.

“His (Wilder’s) legs were weak, they were wobbly, even other punches that he tried to throw, they didn’t have a lot of power so I think Tyson Fury did an awesome job. I was really shocked because I thought Deontay Wilder was going to win. I just want a shot with Tyson Fury as well,” finished Ruiz.

Should Ruiz get a shot at Tyson Fury after his trilogy bout with Wilder this summer? Or should Ruiz have to face someone else before getting another crack at a world title?