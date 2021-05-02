Andy Ruiz Jr. Decisions Chris Arreola In Return (Highlights)

“The Destroyer” is back.

The former champ and the one-time slayer of Anthony Joshua makes his return to boxing in a headliner slot against Chris Arreola in Carson, California.

Ruiz’s Return

Ruiz would make his first appearance in the ring since losing his heavyweight titles to Anthony Joshua in December 2019. In his time since then the 283lb boxer would make a massive transformation in not only his team but in his weight also.

The Heavyweight would trim down en route to making his comeback. Ruiz would go on to lose about 20+ pounds, weighing in at 256lbs for his return against Arreola. The months and months of hard work and career re-alignment would pay off as Ruiz looks to start his run back to the top of the world.

A Fan Fight?

Before slugging it out in the main event, a fight would break out not in the ring, but in the arena’s stands. Fans hashed it out before either headliner made the walk to the squared circle.

And boxing is back in SoCal! They are slugging it out in the stands!!

The Main Event

Following the aftermath, Ruiz and Arreola would go to war over 12 rounds. Arreola would send some early adversity towards Ruiz. After a succesful opening round for Ruiz, Arreola would look for revenge in round 2, catching Ruiz and knocking him down in a flash. The Mexican would get up in a matter of seconds, continuing to adapt and mix it up on the feet.

Arreola continued his success in round 3 but after that it was a downwards spiral for him. After the third round, Ruiz would catch up to him on the scorecards, getting the better of him in the following rounds with a multitude of punches and superior boxing.

The Result

After 12 rounds of non-stop action, the fight would go the distance with the verdict in the hands of the judges.

Ruiz had done enough and made a statement in his return. The former champion was still one of the best boxers in the world. The climb back to the throne had begun.

Official Result: Andy Ruiz defeats Chris Arreola via unanimous decision (117-110, 118-109, 118-109)

Check out the highlights below:

Chris "The Nightmare" Arreola makes his way to the ring looking ready for battle!





EPIC!! Former Heavyweight Champion Andy Ruiz Jr. makes his return to the ring!



