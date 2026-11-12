Rui Yamaguchi Takes No. 1 In World Boxing Rankings After Asian Games Gold

Rui Yamaguchi has moved to No. 1 in World Boxing’s men’s 55-kilogram rankings. The Japanese boxer advances from second in the November table after winning Asian Games gold on home soil.

The standings give him 1,937.5 points, 100 ahead of Kazakhstan’s Makhmud Sabyrkhan, who drops to second. Spain’s Rafael Lozano Serrano and Mongolia’s Bilguunsaikhan Kharkhuu share third on 1,100. World Boxing highlighted the change in its November 11 announcement.

These are Olympic-style boxing rankings used for competition seeding, not professional championship belts. The federation allows points from a maximum of four competitions within a rolling three-year cycle.

Four Wins Behind The Asian Games Gold

Japan’s boxing federation records a four-bout campaign for Yamaguchi at the Aichi-Nagoya Games. He opened on September 26 with a 5-0 decision against Kyrgyzstan’s Zafarbek Kamilov, then beat Jordan’s Huthaifa Eshish by the same margin two days later.

His September 30 semifinal against Kharkhuu also finished 5-0. The final was closer: Yamaguchi defeated the Philippines’ Carlo Paalam 3-2 on October 2. Paalam now sits ninth in the November 55-kilogram table with 750 points, while the semifinal opponent has risen from fifth in the previous standings.

The tournament was held at Daisen Arena Nishio, also identified by the federation as Nishio City General Gymnasium. Its Japanese medal list includes bronze for Tsukimi Namiki, Shunsuke Kitamoto and Sewon Okazawa alongside Yamaguchi’s gold.

World Boxing Rankings #️⃣ 1️⃣ Here are the rankings for the first ten weight categories with the a new number one in the Men's 55kg category, Rui Yamaguchi. 🇯🇵🥊#TimeForWorldBoxing #Boxing pic.twitter.com/QnkqJMLkdk — World Boxing (@RealWorldBoxing) November 11, 2026

A Division Change Made With Los Angeles In Mind

The new position follows a deliberate move in weight, rather than a career spent entirely at 55 kilograms. In a written Komazawa University profile published September 30, 2025, Yamaguchi explained the route toward his Olympic ambition. He had won Japan’s 2024 national flyweight championship before moving up the following year with Los Angeles 2028 in mind.

That profile described him as the only university student selected for Japan’s 2025 world-championship team. It also traced his switch from kickboxing to boxing during junior high school. Those details predate the latest rankings and are background to his development, not new announcements this week.

In the same original written account, he connected his economics studies with making rational decisions, assessing situations and constructing strategy in competition. He also described a longer-term wish to connect sport with economics and society. His stated Olympic goal was gold; neither that ambition nor the November ranking should be mistaken for a confirmed Olympic entry.

Komazawa reported another milestone on November 11: a campus celebration held five days earlier for Yamaguchi and Asian Games 800-meter champion Akira Ochiai. Students and staff gathered at the university’s Shugetsukan building to recognize their achievements, and the athletes received commemorative gifts.

The university’s written report says the two discussed balancing study with demanding competition, overcoming difficulties and their international ambitions. It identifies Yamaguchi as a fourth-year economics student and calls his gold Japan’s first in that Asian Games boxing category for 52 years. Both athletes thanked their supporters before the gathering ended with a university cheering performance and the school song.

Elsewhere in the November lists, six members of USA Boxing’s current elite team reached the top ten. Yoseline Perez leads that group at women’s 54 kilograms, while Gilbert Kabamba is fifth at men’s super heavyweight.