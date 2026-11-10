Rudy Hernandez Puts Martinez Before Olascuaga Unification Plans

Rudy Hernandez is keeping Anthony Olascuaga’s unification ambitions behind the task immediately ahead of him. In a November 10 report by Manouk Akopyan for The Ring, the trainer cautioned against looking past Yuberjen Martinez and praised the champion’s growing maturity.

Before we can think about the title unifications and move on to the next one, we need to worry about Martinez.

Hernandez described a challenger whose Olympic experience matters despite a comparatively short professional career. He singled out Martinez’s inside work and uppercuts, anticipated a difficult contest and hoped the performance would attract fans. His optimism was not a prediction of an easy defense.

A home defense against an unbeaten challenger

The bout is scheduled for November 14 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. It is the sixth defense of Olascuaga’s WBO flyweight championship and the co-main event beneath Diego Pacheco against Darius Fulghum. Matchroom’s announcement lists U.S. coverage on TNT, truTV and DAZN, with DAZN carrying the show internationally.

The coach also said Olascuaga had spent months in the gym and would have friends and family able to attend. He credited the fighter’s hard work and wiser decisions with progress beyond simply winning a world championship. Olascuaga has won seven straight since his ninth-round loss to Kenshiro Teraji in April 2023.

The home appearance follows a multi-fight co-promotional agreement involving Matchroom and Teiken Promotions. The promoter lists the Los Angeles boxer at 12-1 with nine knockouts; five of his previous six appearances were in Japan. He captured the vacant belt by stopping Riku Kano in the third round in Tokyo in July 2024, and most recently defended it against Jukiya Iimura in March.

Martinez arrives at 7-0 with seven stoppages. The Colombian won Olympic silver at Rio 2016 and is seeking his first professional world title. In the original October announcement, he said he had been preparing for a November 20 appearance in Colombia before receiving this opportunity, with the final preparation planned for Nacho Beristain’s Romanza Gym in Mexico City.

A familiar approach from the trainer

Steve Kim’s original written account for SNAC, dated September 26, 2024, described the trainer preparing Olascuaga and Junto Nakatani for title defenses while opening a Los Angeles gym. Even then, Hernandez resisted discussing a possible future Nakatani–Naoya Inoue meeting before the scheduled fight was over. Kim also recorded his assessment that Olascuaga’s concentration was beginning to improve. Those earlier observations supply context for the coach’s latest evaluation, rather than a new announcement about Nakatani or any agreement to unify Olascuaga’s division.