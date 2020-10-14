Previously, Mike Tyson announced that he would be returning to the sport of boxing. Furthermore, he spoke with Joe Rogan to explain why he wanted to return to face Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout. Now, Jones has followed suit, sitting down with Rogan to explain why he accepted the Mike Tyson exhibition bout. While many thought that Jones was amped to fight the current version of Tyson, he explained how he wanted to fight Mike in his prime.

Roy Jones Jr on if Mike Tyson Attempts a Knockout

Recently, Tyson spoke with TMZ Sports. During the conversation, he spoke about wanting to knock out Roy Jones Jr, despite what CSAC commissioner Andy Foster said about the no knockout rules. Additionally, Jones reacted to the statement saying that if Tyson tries anything funny, the exhibition bout will turn into something much more serious.

Roy Jones Explains Wanting to Face Mike Tyson

With Joe Rogan, he explained why he wanted the fight in the first place. Not only is the fight an honor, but it’s also to build upon an already solidified legacy.

“I would have fought Mike Tyson,” said Roy Jones Jr. “He was the youngest heavyweight champ of all time. To me, he was one of the most explosive (and) entertaining guys you’d want to see. Because you never know he’s going to do, and it’s the same reason I’m going in right now.” He continued, ” Nobody ever saw me going to heavyweight back then,” said Jones on why they didn’t fight in their primes. “By the time I did it (made it to heavyweight) he was already on his way out. He had already departed the heavyweight division.”

Must-See TV

Jones also made it clear that initially, he thought both men would have six weeks to train for the matchup. But, once the date got pushed back, he began to wonder if Tyson needed more time to prepare, rather than the public excuse of needing more time to promote the event.

Regardless, fight fans will be glued to the TV for the fight. Even if it’s just an exhibition.