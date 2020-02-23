Joe Rogan Reacts To Tyson Fury’s TKO Win Over Deontay Wilder

Rogan Praises Fury’s Performance Against Wilder

UFC commentator Joe Rogan was all praise for Tyson Fury’s performance against Deontay Wilder.

Fury challenged Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title in their highly-anticipated rematch Saturday night in Las Vegas. Much like the first fight, it was all Fury who was outboxing and outlanding the American.

However, “The Gypsy King” shocked the world when he proceeded to knock Wilder down in the third round with a straight right. He would do it again in the fifth with a body shot.

Wilder never seemed to recover from the early onslaught as his corner eventually threw in the towel in the seventh round.

Fury drew praise from the entire combat sports world not only for his performance, but also delivering on his promise of a knockout.

Rogan was one of them.

“Holy f*ck! @gypsyking101 is a legend!!! What a performance!!!”

He followed it up with another post on Sunday morning.

“Madness!!! What a performance by @gypsyking101!”

What did you think of Fury’s win and performance?