Zuffa Making Early-2027 Plans For Richardson Hitchins, Dan Rafael Reports

Zuffa Boxing is making other plans for Richardson Hitchins in early 2027, according to Dan Rafael. The reporter’s latest update pushes back on the proposed Keyshawn Davis matchup appearing on the Tyson Fury–Anthony Joshua card.

Rafael posted the assessment on October 30 in a written reply to a reader asking about Davis against Hitchins. He did not identify a replacement opponent, a venue or an exact date for the Zuffa fighter’s next appearance.

“Not happening on Fury-Joshua at this point if at all.”

Rafael also described Davis as a promotional free agent, reporting that Top Rank had released him with one fight remaining on his contract. His criticism of Davis’ purse expectations was the reporter’s assessment; the post did not disclose an offer or a signed agreement.

Not happening on Fury-Joshua at this point if at all. Zuffa making other plans for Hitchins for early 2027 and Davis is a free agent with pie in the sky purse dreams after being released by Top Rank with one fight left on his deal. #boxing https://t.co/j4nwtmya3j — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) October 30, 2026

Hitchins had addressed the negotiations himself four days earlier. In an October 26 written post, he said neither he, his manager nor anyone on his side had refused a fight with Davis. That was his account of the discussions, not confirmation that either boxer had signed a contract.

Believe what ya want but just know i ain’t say no to anything about fighting Keyshawn me or my manager or anyone that’s on my side facts ! — Richardson Hitchins (@HeIsRichardson) October 26, 2026

How The Welterweight Talks Developed

The two unbeaten Americans had been linked through negotiations rather than a finalized announcement. In his September 4 report, Mike Coppinger said sources described advanced talks for a welterweight contest later in the year. He explicitly made the matchup conditional on the deal being completed.

For Hitchins, the relevant career change had already happened before those discussions. A July 24 feature by Simon Head on UFC’s official website documented his signing with Zuffa and his decision to leave the super-lightweight division. He vacated his world championship to compete at 147 pounds instead of defending it at 140.

Coppinger subsequently recorded a successful start in that heavier division: Hitchins defeated Ricardo Salas by a shutout decision in New York in July. The September report listed him at 21-0 with eight knockouts, distinguishing an established welterweight appearance from the additional move Davis would have needed for their proposed contest.

Salas had entered that assignment with a 24-2 record, and the promotion placed it in the Zuffa Boxing 09 co-main event.

Davis Had Already Moved Beyond Lightweight

Davis’ recent route had been different. The Olympic silver medalist and former lightweight champion stopped Jamaine Ortiz in the 12th round of his January junior-welterweight debut, then defeated Nahir Albright by decision in their May rematch. Coppinger’s September account listed Davis at 15-0 with 10 knockouts and noted that he had declined a mandatory title opportunity against Devin Haney. A meeting with Hitchins would therefore have taken him from 140 pounds to 147, not returned him to lightweight.