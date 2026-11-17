Richard Riakporhe has offered to step in against Deontay Wilder on the December 11 Tyson Fury–Anthony Joshua card, using a written social-media appeal to put himself forward while Wilder’s scheduled opponent is the subject of a withdrawal report. The British heavyweight champion addressed Wilder directly on Tuesday and said he was prepared to take the assignment.

Riakporhe’s proposal came in a November 17 X post that mentioned Netflix, Sela and Turki Alalshikh. He said he could be ready with fewer than four weeks to prepare and asked for a full twelve-round contest rather than an eight-round fight.

His opening reference to hearing that Jai Opetaia was injured remains Riakporhe’s account, not a medically confirmed explanation. In the separate withdrawal report from Dan Rafael, the reporter cited sources but did not state a reason. Rafael said Wilder could remain on the bill if a suitable opponent was found, identifying Derek Chisora as another possibility.

I hear Jai Opetaia is injured, @BronzeBomber I will fight you on less than 4 weeks notice. I am ready for 12 full rounds. None of this eight round business, let’s go @netflix @Sela @Turki_alalshikh 🚂💥 — Richard Riakporhe (@R_Riakporhe) November 17, 2026

A public bid, not a completed replacement deal

Riakporhe continued promoting the idea in writing later in the day. First he announced a planned talkSPORT appearance to discuss the matchup; a subsequent post asked supporters to help make it happen. Those messages show his campaign for the bout continuing beyond the initial challenge. They do not establish an agreement from Wilder, a signed contract or a revised official fight card.

Riakporhe vs Wilder. I need the fans to make it happen @talkSPORT @andygoldstein05 🚂💥 #midnighttrainatmidnight — Richard Riakporhe (@R_Riakporhe) November 17, 2026

The event itself is advertised for Friday, December 11 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, with Fury and Joshua headlining. Netflix’s published card information says its global stream is included for members without an additional event charge. Its November 11 lineup also lists Martin Bakole against Solomon Adebayo and Da’Mazion Vanhouter against Michael Essomba.

That broadcaster page still contained the previously announced Wilder–Opetaia pairing when checked after the new posts. The retained listing is the older advertised schedule; it is not confirmation that Riakporhe has been added, nor does it resolve the reported withdrawal. No new ring-walk time or negotiated distance for a replacement contest was supplied there.

Riakporhe brings recent experience on a Netflix heavyweight card

The Londoner already appeared on the broadcaster’s April 11 Fury–Arslanbek Makhmudov event at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Netflix’s completed results identify his fifth-round technical knockout of Jeamie Tshikeva. His own pinned written post the next day celebrated becoming a two-time British champion, making the proposed December assignment a return to a platform on which he has recently won.

Chisora, meanwhile, would bring a different connection to Wilder: a direct rematch. Wilder’s current promotional record lists a split-decision victory over him across twelve rounds at London’s O2 Arena on April 4. That recent meeting explains why Rafael’s alternative would revisit an established rivalry, whereas Riakporhe is publicly seeking his own opportunity against the former WBC champion.