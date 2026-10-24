Ricardo Blandon Replaces Lorenzo Parra For Rafael Espinoza Title Defense

Ricardo Blandon is set to replace Lorenzo Parra as Rafael Espinoza’s challenger for the October 31 WBO featherweight championship bout in Riyadh.

WBO president Gustavo Olivieri said Canelo Promotions had advised the organization that the Middle East Professional Boxing Commission would not authorize Parra’s participation. His statement referred to the commission’s rules and policies; it did not identify a medical diagnosis or say that Blandon had already completed every required clearance.

What the WBO has approved

Olivieri said the promoter requested the No. 15-rated contender as a substitute because of the circumstances and the limited time remaining. The WBO president specified:

“the WBO will grant the requested authorization, subject to full compliance with all applicable medical and regulatory requirements.”

In explaining the October 23 decision, he also cited the interests of the champion, promoters, organizers and fans. The championship is scheduled for the Canelo Alvarez-Christian Mbilli bill at Kingdom Arena, with DAZN carrying the event.

Espinoza had already addressed the switch in a Spanish-language Box Azteca interview. The following account paraphrases that original interview in English rather than presenting an unverified word-for-word translation.

Espinoza adjusts his final week

The champion described accepting an unexpected change as part of boxing and said mental preparation mattered. He connected his positive response to his faith and maintained that he was ready to compete, rather than treating the replacement as a reason to abandon the assignment.

Asked whether preparation would change, he said the remaining week would include studying the new opponent’s boxing and incorporating whatever adjustments were possible. He acknowledged that he had not previously been familiar with the challenger.

That unfamiliarity did not translate into dismissing him. Espinoza stressed the motivation a challenger brings to the opportunity to win a world championship, explaining why he intended to stay attentive and focused.

He also expressed pride in representing Mexico on the Riyadh card and said the occasion added motivation. He closed by inviting the Mexican audience to follow the broadcast and support the event.

A change to the previously announced undercard

The original undercard announcement paired Espinoza with Parra while also assigning championship fights to Jaime Munguia and Lindolfo Delgado. Those are separate bouts: Espinoza’s featherweight belt is not part of the super middleweight championship contested in the main event.

The immediate opponent also differs from the one discussed in Espinoza’s recent interview about a possible Naoya Inoue fight. His interest in a future matchup in Japan was not a signed booking. He outlined ambitions to unify at featherweight and would consider moving to 130 pounds if those opportunities did not materialize.