Top Rank Reportedly Petitions WBO For Raymond Muratalla Title Shot

Raymond Muratalla is pursuing a mandatory shot at Shakur Stevenson through the WBO rather than waiting for the champion to select him. Top Rank has formally petitioned the organization on Muratalla’s behalf, boxing reporter Dan Rafael reported in an October 24 post.

Rafael said the promoter had written to the sanctioning body seeking Muratalla’s designation as the mandatory challenger at 140 pounds. His report identified Muratalla’s No. 1 ranking and Stevenson’s inactivity since January as the basis for the request. It did not announce a fight agreement, a venue or a date.

NEWS: @trboxing, on behalf of Raymond Muratalla, has written to the @WorldBoxingOrg & formally petitioned for him to be installed as 140 mandatory for @ShakurStevenson. Muratalla meets the needed criteria & is ranked No. 1 by the WBO, not to mention Shakur hasn’t fought for 9… — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) October 24, 2026

Muratalla’s ranking and a mandatory designation are different steps

The WBO’s currently linked men’s rankings, dated September 28, list Muratalla first among the junior welterweight contenders and Stevenson as champion. Emiliano Vargas and Ernesto Mercado occupy the next two contender positions. That establishes Muratalla’s place on the published list; it does not, by itself, establish that the organization has approved this reported application.

Section 6 of the WBO’s championship regulations allows a classified boxer to request mandatory recognition in writing. The championship committee makes the designation, considering its ratings and eligibility criteria. It can also decline a request for specified reasons, including an approved unification, or other good cause. The distinction matters here: Rafael is reporting an effort to obtain that status, not a ruling granting it.

The organization’s application form also requires a challenger to accept its regulations and participate in the purse-bid process if negotiations with the champion fail to produce a contract. A petition is therefore a procedural step toward a title opportunity, not proof that either negotiations or bidding have already begun.

A new route after leaving the lightweight title behind

Muratalla’s move toward Stevenson follows his departure from the 135-pound division. The Ring reported on September 3 that he had vacated the IBF lightweight championship after deciding he could no longer make that weight safely. He had beaten Robson Conceicao on August 1. His former belt subsequently became the subject of the Andy Cruz–Artur Subkhankulov vacant-title order.

Stevenson, meanwhile, has been changing the business around his career. In his October 19 announcement that Zuffa Boxing granted his release, he outlined plans for his own promotional company while remaining open to cooperation with other promoters and networks. He did not announce a replacement opponent in that statement.

Rafael’s report establishes no Stevenson decision to surrender the WBO belt and supplies neither a negotiating deadline nor a guaranteed purse. Those details would require a ruling or agreement, not assumptions about a contender’s ranking.