Rayan Awaji Stops Sudais Lubega In Third Round Of Zuffa Boxing Debut – Highlights

Rayan Awaji made a winning professional debut on home soil, stopping Sudais Lubega at Zuffa Boxing 13 in Riyadh on November 14. The Saudi welterweight secured a third-round TKO, giving the local audience a debut victory before the evening’s established names took over the main card.

Their preliminary-card contest was scheduled for four rounds at The Venue. Awaji weighed 144 pounds at the official weigh-in, with Uganda’s Lubega coming in at 145.5. Both were below the welterweight ceiling. The pairing shared the bill with Carlos Adames and Gerome Warburton, but this was a separate, shorter assignment for the first-time professional.

Round 1: Awaji forces Lubega onto the defensive

Awaji was aggressive immediately, repeatedly putting Lubega under pressure. The Ugandan used clinches to interrupt the attacks and avoided being dropped in the opening round. Near the bell, he moved away so urgently that the promotion’s written account described him running to reach the end of the round.

Round 2: Two knockdowns put Awaji firmly in charge

The pressure continued, with Lubega again trying to tie his opponent up. Awaji stayed composed rather than rushing into the clinches and scored two knockdowns. Lubega survived both and reached the bell, extending the contest into a third round despite the increasingly one-sided action.

Round 3: Referee ends the contest at 2:15

Awaji resumed his attack while Lubega continued looking to hold. The referee intervened as the Saudi maintained control, ending the fight at 2:15. The official result is a technical knockout in the third round; there was no fourth round and no decision to calculate from the earlier knockdowns.

From Saudi amateur competition to a professional first win

Awaji’s home-country boxing experience predates this professional appearance. The Saudi Boxing Federation’s technical report for the February 12–14, 2025 Kingdom Cup national finals in Riyadh lists him in the youth men’s 67-kilogram division. In the February 14 final, he beat Abdulaziz Selvaratnam by a 3-0 verdict. The same report lists his semifinal as a walkover, a distinction from winning an additional contested bout.

He also appears in the federation’s January 14–17, 2026 elite qualifying tournament report from Riyadh, this time at 65 kilograms. Awaji beat Eyad Baiady by a first-round referee stoppage on January 16, then defeated Esmail Zaid Alqassimi 5-0 on January 17. Those were amateur tournament results, not extra wins to add to his professional record. Saturday’s victory over Lubega starts that separate record at 1-0.

The official promoter clip above shows the finish sequence, while the finalized written result supplies the stoppage time. Coverage of the rest of the Riyadh card includes the separate Boymatov–Kanla result and the newly announced December 4 Zuffa Boxing return.