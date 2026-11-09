Ramla Ali Edges Mikiah Kreps To Win WBO, IBF Titles (Highlights)

Ramla Ali is a two-belt world champion after defeating Mikiah Kreps at MVPW 07. Their vacant WBO and IBF super bantamweight championship fight went all ten rounds at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, November 8.

The ESPN co-main event was scheduled for ten two-minute rounds at 122 pounds. Ali weighed 121.2 pounds against Kreps’ 120.8. The matchup had been elevated after Ellie Scotney withdrew through injury from her scheduled championship meeting with Tiara Brown.

Ali survives Kreps’ pressure over ten rounds

The promotion’s written account follows every round:

Round 1: Kreps advanced; Ali answered from outside with straight punches.

Round 2: Kreps suffered a cut of uncertain origin. Ali targeted the damaged area.

Round 3: Ali’s left dropped Kreps, whose glove touched the canvas. Kreps resumed throwing combinations.

Ramla Ali caught her🤯 ———

LIVE NOW on ESPN | #MVPW07 pic.twitter.com/Lrgm6B3Yr3 — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 9, 2026

Round 4: Both worked inside. Ali received a holding warning amid close-range exchanges.

Round 5: Further holding warnings interrupted Ali as Kreps attacked downstairs and landed hooks upstairs.

Round 6: Kreps combined head-and-body attacks; Ali countered with rights and body shots.

Round 7: Kreps forced Ali toward the ropes. Ali answered the advancing challenger with counters.

Round 8: Kreps accelerated her combinations, switching targets and finishing with sustained hooks.

Round 9: Kreps maintained pressure upstairs. Ali found occasional counters and body punches.

Round 10: Ali opened with a hard right. Both unleashed flurries through a frantic finish.

Ramla Ali is the new unified women's junior featherweight champion 🏆 She defeats Mikiah Kreps via split decision 😤 #MVPW07 pic.twitter.com/bKlOlgQ9uQ — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) November 9, 2026

The cut’s cause remained uncertain in the written report. Ali received holding warnings, not a reported deduction. Kreps’ pressure did not overturn two judges’ verdicts despite the sharply dissenting third card.

Split cards deliver the WBO and IBF belts

Ali won by split decision: 97-92 and 96-93 in her favor, with the dissenting card 98-91 for Kreps.

Ramla Ali wins via split decision to become the new WBO & IBF Super Bantamweight World Champion 👏 ———

LIVE NOW on ESPN | #MVPW07 pic.twitter.com/cnyahFTHVh — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 9, 2026

Ali’s updated official profile lists her at 12-2 with three knockouts, now holding both championships. Her path included representing Somalia at the Olympics and becoming the first woman to box professionally in Saudi Arabia. The British-Somali boxer is based in London. Her official profile now displays both of her new world titles.

Kreps’ current official record is 11-1 with three knockouts. The American entered unbeaten, and this result is her first professional defeat. At 5-foot-3 with a 63.5-inch reach, she faced the 5-foot-7 Ali, whose listed reach is 66 inches.

The bout followed Skye Nicolson’s WBC title defense against Miyo Yoshida on a championship-heavy main card. The Arlington event also featured Irma Garcia’s unification meeting with Nataly Delgado, with Elif Turhan and Alycia Baumgardner assigned the lightweight main event. Ali’s victory settled two vacant belts, rather than defending an existing reign.