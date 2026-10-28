Raito Kataoka, ArAr Andales Make Weight For OPBF Title Fight

Raito Kataoka and ArAr Andales have cleared the scales for their October 29 meeting at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall. The Japan Boxing Commission’s updated card records the Japanese prospect at 48.8 kilograms and his Filipino opponent at 48.4 kilograms for their vacant OPBF light flyweight championship bout.

A six-time amateur champion, Kataoka, 20, gets this opportunity in just his third professional fight. Nikkan Sports’ on-site report from Wednesday’s weigh-in identifies him as the division’s third-ranked regional contender, with Andales ranked first. The contest is for a regional championship, not a world title.

Two stoppages have brought Kataoka to his first title test

Ohashi Gym’s official record lists Kataoka at 2-0 with two knockouts. He debuted on March 24 against Natsu Ohashi, winning by sixth-round technical knockout at Phoenix Battle 152. His second appearance ended in a first-round knockout of Thailand’s Suriya Puttaraksa at Phoenix Battle 156 on June 10.

The commission’s report from that second outing places the finish at 2:13 of the opening round and records one knockdown followed by a count-out. That is a completed result from June, rather than a prediction about how Thursday’s title contest will unfold.

Kataoka described the assignment as a step toward a future world championship opportunity. Gym chairman Hideyuki Ohashi also expressed interest in pursuing that route if his fighter wins. Those ambitions remain conditional: neither man announced an opponent, date or completed agreement for a subsequent world title fight.

Broadcaster Lemino’s October 28 announcement confirms that all six bouts will be streamed from 5:45 p.m. Japan time. Its separate main-event notice describes this as Kataoka’s first championship attempt. The broadcast announcement does not promise a fixed ringwalk time for the headliners.

Four regional or national title contests on the Tokyo card

The main event is scheduled for ten rounds. Before it, Sho Nogami meets Shogo Tanaka with the OPBF and Japanese flyweight championships at stake. Both men weighed 50.7 kilograms, according to the commission’s sheet.

Two other ten-round championship pairings feature Kosuke Tomioka against Atsuki Sano for the WBO Asia Pacific flyweight belt, and Toshiya Ishii against Ryuya Nihei for the OPBF super bantamweight title. The latter pairing is listed at 55.2 and 54.9 kilograms respectively.

The promoter lists a separate eight-round, 54-kilogram contest between Petch Sor Chitpattana and Yuta Sakai.

Petch previously challenged Junto Nakatani for the WBC bantamweight title in October 2024, losing by sixth-round stoppage.

Tomu Kataoka faces Jakkapan Santong in a six-round bantamweight opener. Ohashi Gym advertises doors at 5:15 p.m.; the opening bell follows half an hour later.

The weigh-in report says advance tickets have sold out, with some tickets available on the day. That distinguishes the current attendance position from older promotional listings still advertising advance sales.

The card precedes Tokyo’s Masuda–Tsutsumi world-title tripleheader by a month. It is a separate event, with different championship stakes, in MiddleEasy’s boxing coverage.