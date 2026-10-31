Rafael Espinoza Stops Ricardo Blandon On Cuts In Third Round (Highlights)

Rafael Espinoza kept his WBO featherweight championship when a cut ended Ricardo Blandon’s challenge at 1:22 of the third round on Saturday. The technical knockout came on the Canelo Alvarez–Christian Mbilli card at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It was the Guadalajara fighter’s first appearance in almost a year and his fifth successful defense. Uncrowned reporter Alan Dawson’s ringside account described a champion who could work behind his reach but also find room for punches when the distance closed. The contest ended through medical intervention rather than a knockdown or a completed count.

A replacement approved eight days before fight night

Blandon had taken the assignment after the planned mandatory challenger, Lorenzo Parra, was withdrawn. In his original written explanation of the change, WBO president Gustavo Olivieri said the Middle East Professional Boxing Commission had declined to authorize Parra’s participation under its rules and policies. He did not specify a diagnosis.

Canelo Promotions then requested permission to use the WBO’s No. 15-rated contender as a substitute. Olivieri cited the limited time remaining, Blandon’s ranking and the interests of the participants in granting approval, subject to the applicable medical and regulatory requirements. The late change had already been detailed in MiddleEasy’s report on Blandon replacing Parra.

VICTORY FOR EL DIVINO 🙌 Rafael Espinoza beats Ricardo Blandon to retain his WBO featherweight title as the fight is stopped due to a cut in round three 👑#CaneloMbilli | @RiyadhSeason | Live on DAZN 🥊 pic.twitter.com/btOXn2SLwg — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) October 31, 2026

At Friday’s weigh-in, Espinoza registered 125.8 pounds and Blandon 126, as recorded in MiddleEasy’s pre-fight weigh-in coverage. Both were within the 126-pound championship limit.

Round 1: Espinoza sets the distance

The opening round was fought largely at Espinoza’s preferred distance. The Ring’s live account recorded him keeping the challenger at the end of his punches while landing to the body. Blandon had to get through that range before he could establish an attack of his own; he did not force the champion away from the approach that was working.

Round 2: Uppercuts add an inside threat

The second round brought another part of Espinoza’s offense into play. Dawson reported that he connected with uppercuts from close range, supplementing the punches he was landing from farther out. The Ring’s separate round entry credited Blandon with continuing to compete, but said he had not landed anything substantial enough to discourage the titleholder.

Rafael Espinoza vs Ricardo Blandón is stopped due to a cut in the third round 🤕 🎟️ Buy #CaneloMbilli NOW at https://t.co/yxybEeo0Px | Live Now on DAZN | Mexico vs The World | @RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/qvRXFvr4GC — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 31, 2026

Round 3: Medical inspection ends the contest

A straight right opened the cut near Blandon’s eye in the third. Dawson described the challenger covering up and backing away through the follow-up. Referee Janny Guzman stopped the action for a ringside medical inspection, and the doctor recommended ending the contest. The challenger’s corner never reached the next interval to treat the wound between rounds.

The promoter’s finalized written result lists Espinoza at 29-0 with 25 knockouts and Blandon at 21-7 with 14. Those are the post-fight figures, rather than the records published when the replacement was approved. No judges’ decision was required for the shortened championship bout.