Pryce Taylor Faces Tsotne Rogava For NABF Heavyweight Title In Albuquerque

Pryce Taylor will face Tsotne Rogava for the vacant NABF heavyweight boxing title on November 7 at Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The ten-round contest places an unbeaten Brooklyn prospect opposite a former Ukrainian Olympian on the Abraham Perez–Yankiel Rivera card.

Taylor brings a 13-0 record with eight knockouts, while Rogava is 13-1 with eight stoppages. The promoter’s October 24 announcement confirms their place on a DAZN broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. ET, or 6 p.m. in Albuquerque. The title opportunity follows the original October 14 undercard announcement.

Taylor Has Prepared For More Than A Quick Finish

In the official written undercard announcement issued October 14, Taylor described a training change: a new strength-and-conditioning team and additional calisthenics aimed at improving endurance without sacrificing speed. He wants a knockout but said he is prepared to adjust and box if necessary.

His July 11 decision over Issac Muñoz in Puerto Rico gave him ten-round experience. Taylor said completing that distance strengthened his confidence for longer contests, while his preparation now emphasizes stamina, strength and reducing his weight. Explaining his busy schedule, he said in the release:

“This is my fourth fight this year, and staying active is important to me.”

Two weeks. One world title on the line. A whole lot of heavy hitters. 💥 Perez vs. Rivera headlines Big Time Boxing in Albuquerque, with Oberlton vs. Nicholson, Taylor vs. Rogava and Simmons vs. Navarro bringing the heat. 📍 Nov. 7 | Kiva Auditorium

📺 DAZN | 8 PM ET pic.twitter.com/ehF6qkT2e3 — Salita Promotions (@SalitaProm) October 24, 2026

Rogava turned professional after the Tokyo Olympics, where he lost to Frazer Clarke. His boxing career began with seven consecutive knockouts. The promoter identifies a majority-decision defeat to Ahmed Krnjic in Riyadh in 2025 as his only professional loss; he subsequently defeated Mauricio Leon Perez on points.

That background includes kickboxing and Muay Thai as well as amateur boxing. Rogava said in the written announcement that he had been waiting for an opportunity to establish himself among leading professional heavyweights.

The Heavyweight Belt Is Part Of A Bigger Albuquerque Card

The NABF contest is regional championship action, not a WBC heavyweight world-title fight. Salita Promotions’ current poster also makes the running order clear: Perez defends his WBA interim flyweight championship against Rivera in the main event. Taylor–Rogava is not the headline bout.

Atif Oberlton faces Deon Nicholson over ten rounds in the light-heavyweight co-main event. Oberlton’s separate October 7 announcement records a decision victory over Roamer Alexis Angulo in August, ending an eight-fight knockout streak. Nicholson enters their meeting with 23 wins, one defeat and 19 knockouts.

The other announced heavyweight pairing is Sardius Simmons against Cesar Navarro over eight rounds. Salita Promotions and Legacy Boxing Promotions are staging the show in association with Wynn Records, bringing the title fight and supporting contests onto the same broadcast rather than separate events.