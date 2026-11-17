ProBox TV could stop operating in January, according to new reporting by Abraham Gonzalez of Fights Around The World. His November 16 article cites unnamed sources and describes a possible end to the boxing platform, not an announcement issued by the company.

The reported preparations involve both the workforce and the fighters. Gonzalez says employees have been told their jobs will not continue beyond January, while boxers under owner Garry Jonas are being offered to other promoters. His article does not identify completed transfers or publish a company-wide termination notice.

Gonzalez wrote that he had sought a response from Jonas and had not received one when the story appeared. The report gives no exact closing date or current paid-subscriber total. Those limits matter: it is not confirmation that broadcasts have already ended, and it does not establish the fate of every business associated with Jonas.

🚨DEVELOPING🚨 SOURCES say ProBoxTV will be coming to an end in JANUARY. More in the story below. @FightsATW #ProBoxTV https://t.co/Em79HV4owi — Abraham Gonzalez (@abeG718) November 16, 2026

ProBox is still advertising December boxing

At the time of publication, the company’s website still sells a $5 monthly membership. Its advertised package includes a monthly Championship Series and a monthly Future Stars Series, alongside programme previews and behind-the-scenes material. The site presents YouTube distribution, affordable access and competitive matchmaking as the central reasons to subscribe. Membership is offered without a fixed-term contract, with cancellation available. The listed preview-program contributors include Chris Algieri and Robert Garcia; that product description is not a statement about either man’s employment status.

There was also fresh scheduling activity after the closure report appeared. At 23:54 UTC on Monday, the official ProBox TV account announced Dominic Valle against Frency Fortunato for December 12 in Kissimmee, Florida, with YouTube carrying the show. That is an advertised December assignment; it does not answer what will happen in January.

VALLE VS FORTUNATO IS ON 🇵🇷🇩🇴 Dominic Valle (14-0, 7 KOs) puts his unbeaten record on the line against Frency Fortunato (15-2, 11 KOs). 🗓️ Saturday, December 12 | Kissimmee, Florida

📺 Live on the ProBox TV YouTube channel#LopezVsGarcia #ProBoxTV pic.twitter.com/u576xn4Gko — ProBox TV (@ProBox_TV) November 16, 2026

The roster published in the same site’s underlying page data includes Lester Martinez, Najee Lopez, Angelo Leo and Lamont Roach. Their presence identifies the sort of established contenders and champions affected by questions about the platform’s future. It does not, by itself, show which individual contracts Gonzalez’s sources were discussing.

A dedicated channel built around a subscription

The project began with a different subscription offer. In an April 19, 2022 company launch release, Jonas introduced ProBox TV with Roy Jones Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez, Antonio Tarver and Paulie Malignaggi as partners. The advertised introductory product cost $1.99 a month and was available through the website, apps and Roku.

That original plan combined live prospect and contender cards with occasional championship events. It also promised news, discussion programmes, documentaries and training-room access produced from studios in Tampa. The former champions were introduced as commentators who would also take viewers behind the scenes. The venture was therefore designed as a dedicated boxing channel rather than simply a way to sell admission to one major fight.

The present offer also lists video news programming and support for the free BoxingScene website. Gonzalez’s shutdown report does not announce that news site’s closure. For subscribers and contracted athletes, the unresolved issue is whether the live-fight operation will continue beyond the remaining advertised dates, not whether an old app or one particular programme is being replaced.