Popo Freitas To Face Twins Willou & Watson Together At Fight Music Show 9

Acelino “Popo” Freitas will face twins Willou and Watson Alves simultaneously in the main event of Fight Music Show 9. The Brazilian promotion confirmed the two-against-one booking for December 5 in São Paulo through its official Instagram account, in a collaborative post with Willou.

The organizer says Freitas accepted the brothers’ challenge after repeated requests for the matchup. Both are billed against him together, rather than as opponents in consecutive bouts. The announcement promises further information and directs ticket buyers to a presale group.

A confirmed matchup, with rules still to come

No venue, broadcaster, round count or scoring system is specified in the caption. The unusual format makes those outstanding details particularly important. The billing establishes the participants and simultaneous arrangement, but it does not establish how a referee would administer the contest or what restrictions would apply.

From the Whindersson rematch to a different challenge

The promotion’s recap of FMS 8 supplies the immediate sporting context within its numbered series. Freitas faced Whindersson Nunes again over eight rounds and won by unanimous decision. The organizer described their reunion as a return to the pairing that helped launch the franchise four years earlier, not as an encounter with multiple opponents.

That account emphasizes Freitas’ management of distance and experience, while crediting Nunes with improved preparation compared with their first meeting. Those are the organizer’s assessments of the previous contest, not evidence about how the December matchup will unfold. An eight-round rematch with one opponent supplies no basis for assigning the same duration to the new booking.

Where the booking fits in the FMS series

The official event history dates the franchise’s debut to January 30, 2022, in Balneário Camboriú, with Freitas and Nunes as the main attraction. It lists their FMS 8 rematch at Arena Mercado Livre in São Paulo on April 30, 2026. These are historical locations; the latter arena has not been confirmed for FMS 9 by the new announcement.

Between those meetings, the series placed Freitas opposite Pelé Landi, Junior Dublê, Kleber Bambam, El Chino and Duda Nagle. Its broader cards combined established fighters with entertainers and online personalities. FMS 7 instead listed Sacha Bali against Davi Brito as its main event, illustrating that Freitas has not headlined every numbered installment.

The history also mentions a pairs contest on the FMS 5 undercard. That is distinct from the latest claim that Freitas himself will face two opponents at once. Neither the earlier pairs listing nor the series’ entertainment format supplies the missing rules for this specific booking.

Freitas describes himself in his official profile as a former unified WBA/WBO champion across two divisions. The latest assignment places those credentials in a markedly different promotional setting.