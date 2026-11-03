Pedro Taduran To Defend IBF Title Against Brandon Moreno In Albuquerque

Pedro Taduran’s next IBF minimumweight title defense has a separate viewing slot from the evening’s DAZN program. Salita Promotions said on November 3 that his November 7 fight against unbeaten Brandon Moreno in Albuquerque will be shown on Wynn Records Network at 4:30 p.m. Eastern, with a four-fight DAZN card following at 8 p.m.

The venue is Kiva Auditorium, where Salita and Legacy Boxing Promotions are staging the show in association with Wynn Records. The championship pairing is not a new November booking: it had been reported earlier, with the American location replacing earlier plans for a defense overseas.

A U.S. Defense After The Venue Change

In an October 21 first-hand report, Daily Tribune journalist Nick Giongco described how promoter Sean Gibbons secured Taduran a place on the New Mexico show after attempts to stage the contest in Spain fell through. Taduran spoke to the newspaper after his final workout in the Philippines, expressing relief that the defense would proceed. He was preparing to leave for the United States and continue camp at the Knuckleheads Boxing Gym in Las Vegas. His report identifies Kiva as a 2,300-seat auditorium in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico.

That report listed the champion at 20-4-1 with 14 knockouts and identified Moreno as a 16-0 challenger with five stoppages. Taduran, a southpaw from Libon in Albay, was 29; the Madrid challenger was 33. The assignment is for the 105-pound championship, not a flyweight belt.

It is scheduled as Taduran’s fourth defense of the title he reclaimed in Japan in July 2024. His previous defense ended with a stoppage of Mexico’s Gustavo Perez Alvarez in Temecula, California. Giongco also reported that the IBF had approved the upcoming title contest and was working on appointing its referee and judges.

The Philippines’ only current boxing world champion. 🇵🇭 Pedro Taduran defends his IBF minimumweight title vs. unbeaten Brandon Moreno this Saturday in Albuquerque. 📺 Wynn Records Network: 4:30 PM ET

📺 Four-fight @DAZNBoxing card: 8 PM ET pic.twitter.com/Qv0PlB3XN9 — Salita Promotions (@SalitaProm) November 3, 2026

Moreno brings championship experience from Spain. The Spanish federation’s professional committee documented his successful WBC Latino minimumweight defense against Jeanfran Medina in April 2025. All three judges scored that ten-round bout 98-91. The account credited his jab, movement and ability to avoid Medina’s right hand; Medina lost a point in the final round after hitting following the referee’s command to stop, rather than because of a knockdown.

Elsewhere in the same weight division, Oscar Collazo relinquished the WBO championship on November 2. That is a separate organization’s belt from the IBF title Taduran will defend.

Two Championship Stakes On One Albuquerque Show

The later DAZN program is headed by a different championship contest: Albuquerque’s Abraham Perez against Puerto Rico’s Yankiel Rivera for the WBA interim flyweight title. Perez entered the promotion’s announcement at 15-0 with seven knockouts, while Rivera was listed at 8-1-1 with four. Those are separate stakes from the IBF minimumweight defense, despite both contests taking place at the same venue.

Atif Oberlton’s ten-round light-heavyweight meeting with Deon Nicholson is listed as the co-main event. The bill also features Pryce Taylor’s matchup with Tsotne Rogava, a separately announced heavyweight contest.

For viewers planning around the earlier broadcast, 4:30 p.m. Eastern corresponds to 2:30 p.m. in New Mexico and 9:30 p.m. UTC on Saturday. In the Philippines, that is 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 8. The announcement gives a broadcast slot, not a guaranteed opening-bell time for the title fight.