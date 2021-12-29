Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 Reportedly Bombs On PPV Buys, Jorge Masvidal Reacts

The rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley was far from a box office success.

The pair competed in a short-notice rematch earlier this month as Paul came away with the emphatic sixth-round knockout victory that went viral on social media.

While the finish was brutal and impactful, not many paid to watch it. In fact, as per DAZN’s Steven Muehlhausen, the event didn’t even crack 100,000 pay-per-view buys.

“Sources: Have learned that Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 “bombed” on cable/satellite PPV. Numbers are below November’s #AEW Full Gear which did under 65,000 buys on terrestrial TV. Streaming numbers are unknown.”

Sources: Have learned that Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 "bombed" on cable/satelitte PPV. Numbers are below November's #AEW Full Gear which did under 65,000 buys on terrestrial TV. Streaming numbers are unknown. #boxing — Steven Muehlhausen (@SMuehlhausenJr) December 23, 2021

He went on to add the following as reasons why the event garnered such a low number.

“Only other things that come to mind are: 1) No one wanted to see a rematch. 2) That was the sixth Combat Sports PPV in six weeks (4 Boxing, 2 UFC) with Crawford-Porter, Tank-Cruz and Paul-Woodley being overpriced. Way too many PPVs”

That is a fair argument. Only other things that come to mind are: 1) No one wanted to see a rematch. 2) That was the sixth Combat Sports PPV in six weeks (4 Boxing, 2 UFC) with Crawford-Porter, Tank-Cruz and Paul-Woodley being overpriced. Way too many PPVs https://t.co/7qXjnAMPH4 — Steven Muehlhausen (@SMuehlhausenJr) December 26, 2021

Not to mention the fact that any interest in a Paul fight that weekend was him fighting Tommy Fury who had to pull out due to injury.

Jorge Masvidal Mocks Jake Paul

One person who certainly enjoyed those low pay-per-view numbers was UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal and Paul have been going back-and-forth ever since the latter called out the former following the win over Woodley. Masvidal responded by stating that the YouTuber-turned-boxer couldn’t afford to pay him for a fight.

And with these pay-per-view numbers, Masvidal reiterated the same on social media.

“B*tch boy can’t afford the big boys. Never again do I want to hear my name associated with the fake. 3 0 5 day is coming #supernecessary”

Bitch boy can’t afford the big boys Never again do I want to hear my name associated with the fake. 3 0 5 day is coming #supernecessary pic.twitter.com/XloN8Kex88 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 29, 2021

Paul hasn’t responded to these reported numbers or to Masvidal as of yet, but it should be interesting to see how he plays it off.