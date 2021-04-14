Jake Paul Denies Sexual Assault Allegations Made by Tik Tok User Justine Paradise

While preparing for a boxing match against Ben Askren, Jake Paul is also under serious sexual assault allegations made by TikTox star Justine Paradise. Since making the allegations, Paul has denied everything that the TikTok star spoke about in a video on Youtube.

The Triller app will be home to the main event boxing match between Jake Paul and Ben Askren. Leading up to the fight, both men have prepared with various sparring partners to ensure that their result doesn’t end up as a meme. However, the heavy accusations of Paradise have taken the aura surrounding the fight from playful to worrisome.

“Sex is very special and very important to me,” Paradise said in the video. “Normally, everybody respects me when I don’t want to do sexual things, so I thought that it was fine if I went in his room. I thought it would be fine to kiss him because I thought he would stop if I didn’t want to do anything else. “He didn’t ask for consent or anything. That’s not okay. On no level at all is that okay,” said Paradise on her Youtube channel.

Jake Paul on Justine Paradise Allegations

Since then, Paul put out a statement on his Instagram denying all accusations made by Justine. Furthermore, he explained that her allegations were motivated by an attempt to grow her adult content website.

“Sexual assault accusations aren’t something that I or anyone should ever take lightly. But to be crystal clear, this claim made against me is 100 percent false,” Paul wrote. “Not only have I never had any sexual relationship with this individual but this claim is solely a manufactured accusation and a blatant attempt for attention during a highly visible fight week. Make no mistake, I plan on pursuing this defamation of character case to the fullest extent of the law. There are irreparable damages from these types of accusations. And more importantly, false allegations of this nature diminish those who have truly been victims of misconduct.

Paul Expresses Belief of Her Ulterior Motives

“Again this individual is directly using the attention from her social media posts and video to promote her adult content website and Amazon shopping list — designed for people to buy her gifts. These allegations come conveniently for her. Almost two years after the alleged incident and the week of my fight (of course.) “At the time of her story, I was in a relationship and as someone who was a momma’s boy growing up. I respect women and mothers more than anything. Most certainly have never laid a finger on a girl without their consent. I will fight this to the end to prove my innocence. This isn’t the first preposterous allegation made against me in my career and it most likely won’t be the last. As someone who has lived in the spotlight since the age of 16, dealing with liars, fake news and false accusations unfortunately is a part of this job. I won’t back down from it. And years from now my character as individual will show and shine through these dark moments.”

Justine Paradise has yet to file any official charges to the police over the 2019 incident.