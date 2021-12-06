Jake Paul On Tommy Fury’s Withdrawal: “He Tried For A Way Out”

Part two of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley is finally going down.

Subject To Change

It was supposed to be the undefeated Tommy Fury in the main event slot against Paul, but not everything goes according to plan. Fury would leave Paul furious, pulling out of their scheduled bout in less than two weeks of its date. It would be cited due to a rib injury.

The show must go on.

Former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley has been trying for a rematch against Jake Paul ever since he lost their first meeting back in August. Woodley would lose to split decision and had to tattoo ‘I love Jake Paul’ on his skin.

Anytime, Anywhere

After months of wanting the sequel and even ‘moving on’ from the fight, the storyline takes a turn around. Woodley will meet Paul in short-notice boxing match on December 18th. Paul, who was preparing for an entirely different opponent, steps up to fight the UFC Champion once more. Both are game.

“The biggest thing to gain is proving people wrong from last time that thought he won,” Paul said during a virtual media day. “Which is hilarious, including the judge who made it a split decision. Clearly he was at some different fights. But now, I’m just gonna back that up and go and knock this guy out. It just goes to show that when I say anyone, anytime, anyplace I’m meaning it and most fighters aren’t like that. For me to take whoever, wherever, whenever this early on in my career, doing eight round fights and in my fist fight, it’s unheard of. People just need to realize how serious I take this and how a lot of these other professional fighters don’t train as hard as me. They’re not as prepared as me. Like Tommy fury, he pulled out of the fight because of some silly little thing. I fought with a broken nose. I fought sick. The list goes on. The last fight against Tyron, I had a hyper extended elbow. They didn’t say anything. Why? Because it doesn’t matter. I’m still going to go in there and find a way to win.”

Paul Believes Fury Was Looking For A Way Out

Less than two weeks away from the biggest fight of both Paul’s and Fury’s careers, the YouTuber-turned-boxer believes Fury got cold feet before their bout. ‘The Problem Child’ thinks fear played as a factor going into this one.

“He’s never actually had a real opponent.” Paul said of Fury. “He’s only been put in there with people who were meant to lose. So when you throw in that, throw in that you’re fighting me… I’m a scary guy to fight. The sh*t talk, the pressure, all of this. I think he cracked and tried to find a way out 100%. I truly believe that in the deepest bones in my body. It’s just unfortunate.”

Paul’s Punishment For Fury

Paul is looking to make Fury pay for not making it to their fight. And no, the influencer isn’t gonna send his original opponent a bill. Instead, he is thinking about withdrawing the possibility of ever signing to fight Fury ever again. In doing so, Fury would never get the victory over the young Paul brother, nor would he get the paycheck of a lifetime from doing so.

“It does (bother me), it really does.” Paul said, concerned on taking another fight with Fury in the future. “He didn’t show up to the press conference and then he pulled out of the fight. He’s done a terrible job at promoting the fight that we had. He posted on social media whenever like once every other week. He’s not as hype as everyone thought. I’m pissed off now. I don’t like (the Fury’s). I don’t like anything to do with the family. I think they’re sketchy and they’re shady. “I don’t see really a reason to go, come back next year and give him that big of an opportunity and that big of a payday. It would almost be more fun and more satisfying for me to just leave him in the dust and make them make them fight till he’s 25-0 if he gets that far to get the same payday that he was getting in his next fight. We’ll see.”