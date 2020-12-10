Jake Paul is known as a troll but he was the one trolled in a recent interview.

Paul has been the talk of the combat sports as well as the entertainment world after his emphatic second-round knockout of former NBA point guard Nate Robinson late last month that went viral across social media.

The popular YouTuber has since called out the likes of Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis as many are eager to see who he will face next in a boxing ring.

However, was what he did to Robinson racist?

Paul Responds To Troll Question

It obviously wasn’t racist, but the question was asked in a serious matter to Paul during his recent appearance on Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick to Sports on VICE TV.

Check out his reaction and the exchange below:

Interviewer: Was what you did to Nate Robinson racist? Paul: Nah, stop playing with me. Come on! Second interviewer: First and foremost, was it racist to knock a black man out? That is the question of the week. Paul: Stop asking me that! I said no. It’s a sh*tty question. It’s a sport. Second interviewer: Why is it a sh*tty question? Paul: Because how does this have anything to do with race? It doesn’t.

Y’all, @jemelehill and I were trolling a troll with permission. This wasn’t an interview with weight. It was sarcastic- y’all need context? Bc if y’all can’t hear the laughing, the bad WiFi connection- smh. So for the outraged! For more context Thurs. at 1130pm on @VICETV 👀. pic.twitter.com/qwIAk2nuUT — Cari Champion (@CariChampion) December 9, 2020

It should be noted once again that this was simply a case of Paul being trolled and that the interviewers were not being serious.

As seen in the video, Paul can also be seen taking the question as a joke even if there was a slight tint of annoyance.

Regardless, Paul appears to be here to stay in the boxing world as he is clearly taking the sport seriously and plans on competing for a while.