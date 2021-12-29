Jake Paul Calls ‘Bullsh*t’ On PPV Numbers From Tyron Woodley Rematch

One of the biggest events of the year, turned out to be not-so-big on pay-per-view.

Jake Paul would he prove that he was the better boxer than Tyron Woodley once again, knocking out the former UFC Champion in their rematch. Paul would have about a short notice to prepare for Woodley, who filled in for the injured Tommy Fury.

Even with a great KO, the event reportedly ‘bombed’.

The Numbers

With a constant stream of (UFC, boxing) PPV’s to end the year, Paul vs. Woodley 2 would do poor numbers, according to sources. The boxing sequel would do less than 65K buys terrestrially, as we’ve previously reported.

Paul’s enemy, Jorge Masvidal, would rip him for the low ratings.

Paul Reacts To The News

‘The Problem Child’ caught wind of the problematic reports. He has since denied them. However, he would admit that Dec. 18 wouldn’t be his best night in the office… even with a highlight-reel KO of Woodley.

“The PPV number rumors are bullsh*t.” Paul said. “1st fight w Woodley we sold 500k+. Numbers for this one are still rolling in but still looking positive. Not my best business night. But remember.. Everyone wanted to see me vs. [Tommy] Fury and that’s what we sold.”

Whether or not the $65K pricetag proves to be real or not, it is very likely Fury pulling out of the fight decreased the draw of Paul’s December PPV.

Paul Gives Props

Despite not having the best business night, Paul would take his time to show respect to those alongside him. The influencer praised Showtime for their partnership as well as the fighters that were on his card. If you thought he’d rip Woodley, you’d be wrong. It was all respect to his former foe following the fight.

“Shoutout to Showtime for riding with me and all the fighters on the card and Tyron for not being a bitch like most of these “fighters” are..”

Shoutout to Showtime for riding with me and all the fighters on the card and Tyron for not being a bitch like most of these “fighters” are.. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 29, 2021