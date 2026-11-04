Paul Hughes Leans Toward Jake Paul Against Cedric Doumbe

Paul Hughes is leaning toward Jake Paul in the Christmas Eve boxing match against Cedric Doumbe. The PFL lightweight responded to the official announcement on November 2, identifying size and activity as the considerations behind his pick.

That was not a dismissal of Doumbe’s striking. Hughes described the French fighter as elite and gave him a genuine chance, while welcoming the pairing. His post presents a preference rather than a guaranteed outcome or a prediction of a particular finish.

Hughes Explains His Pick

“but taking activity levels into consideration and the size advantage id have to lean on Paul getting the win.”

Fun matchup! Doumbe is an elite striker and certainly has a good chance- but taking activity levels into consideration and the size advantage id have to lean on Paul getting the win. I like it tho @MostVpromotions 💥 https://t.co/6yN1VC0kuR — Paul Hughes MMA (@paulhughesmma) November 2, 2026

The Boxing Terms And Doumbe’s Background

Most Valuable Promotions has scheduled the contest for December 24 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Its November 2 announcement specifies a professionally sanctioned eight-round cruiserweight bout at 200 pounds, with 10-ounce gloves. Those are boxing conditions, not the kickboxing or MMA rules under which Doumbe built much of his reputation.

The promoter lists Paul at 12-2 with seven knockouts and Doumbe at 1-0 in professional boxing. It separately credits Doumbe with six MMA wins, all by knockout, against one defeat. Those records belong to different sports and should not be combined into a single boxing total.

Paul’s boxing opposition has included several former MMA stars. MVP’s career account identifies victories over Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz, followed by a decision over former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June 2025.

Doumbe’s former promotion, GLORY, offers another measure of the experience Hughes is weighing. Its athlete page records 12 victories and three defeats in GLORY, including six knockout wins. The same profile identifies him as a welterweight and lists a height of 1.77 metres. That established kickboxing background is distinct from the professional boxing experience he takes into this match.

MVP plans kickoff press conferences in Paris on November 10 and Dubai on November 12, both open to the public. The Paris event is scheduled for 6 p.m. CET. General ticket sales are scheduled for November 15. The announcement says global distribution details and additional bouts will follow; a broadcaster should not be assumed from the companies’ previous events.

Hughes is commenting as a fellow PFL athlete, not as either boxer’s representative. The league identifies him as a lightweight fighting out of Belfast with Fight Academy Ireland. His official fight history includes meetings with Usman Nurmagomedov, AJ McKee and Bruno Miranda. That is his own MMA background, not evidence of a role in either man’s preparations.