(Video) Jake Paul Tries To Get Tyron Woodley’s Hat In Near Melee At Weigh-Ins

There was almost another altercation between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley.

Both fighters made weight for their cruiserweight boxing match taking place Sunday night in Cleveland, Ohio. Paul came in at 190 pounds while Woodley — having solely competed at 170 pounds in the UFC — came in at 189.5 pounds.

With both fighters having a tense staredown, Woodley was interviewed by Ariel Helwani and seemed stone cold-focused on his goal.

“It’s over,” Woodley said. “That’s all I can think about, it’s over. I’m about to go big in every level, every plane, every category. He’s shaking. He’s quivering and this dude he should be ‘cause I’m about to hurt him in a way he never felt before. And that’s on Mama Woodley.”

Helwani would then go over to Paul who was munching on some chicken fingers before calling Woodley a chicken.

“I said you’re dead,” Paul responded when asked what he said to Woodley during their staredown. “That was it. I tried to grab his cheeks.”

Paul Fails In Getting Woodley’s Hat

It was then that Woodley approached Paul with his hands open. Paul slapped Woodley’s hand up and looked to be provoked as they approached each other.

Fortunately, nothing happened as they were separated by security and their respective teams. The YouTuber, however, did try to grab Woodley’s hat as they were getting separated — just like he did with Floyd Mayweather — but failed this time.

Woodley didn’t seem too bothered by the attempt as he laughed it off.

You can watch the incident below: