Parminder Pannu Signs With Salita Promotions, Sets November 7 Pro Debut

Parminder Pannu is moving straight from continental amateur gold to the professional ring. Salita Promotions announced that the Canadian has signed with the company and Wynn Records, with his first paid appearance scheduled for Saturday, November 7.

The promoter’s November 3 announcement sets Wynn Records Network coverage for 4:30 p.m. ET. Its accompanying artwork identifies Albuquerque’s Kiva Auditorium as the venue. The announcement does not identify his opponent or specify the number of scheduled rounds for his first professional appearance.

The signing release describes a long-term agreement and lists the Brampton southpaw as a 20-year-old super middleweight with a 54-1 amateur record. Pannu thanked his new promotional team for its support, acknowledged that he still has substantial learning ahead and said he intends to bring the same discipline into professional competition.

One of Canada’s top prospects joins the team. 🇨🇦 Parminder Pannu signs with Salita Promotions & Wynn Records and makes his pro debut SATURDAY, two weeks after winning Pan American gold. 📅 Nov. 7 | Coverage at 4:30 PM ET

📺 Wynn Records Network: https://t.co/1enLdb1Afj pic.twitter.com/YMnhFvsB0l — Salita Promotions (@SalitaProm) November 3, 2026

Continental gold provides the immediate starting point

Boxing Canada’s official account places Pannu’s latest title at the Pan American Boxing Confederation Continental Championships in Puebla, Mexico, on October 24. That is the competition behind the signing announcement’s reference to Pan American gold; it was not a gold medal at the separate multi-sport Pan American Games.

He won the men’s 75-kilogram final against Ecuador’s Giancarlo Anchico by unanimous decision. The federation’s report lists 30-27 on two scorecards and 29-28 on the other three, giving him all five judges’ votes. Its description credits his distance control in the championship bout rather than a stoppage.

Pannu was one of Canada’s four gold medalists in a ten-medal team performance. Boxing Canada also identifies him as a former junior national team captain and a member of Brampton’s King of the Ring club. His contribution helped a squad that finished with four silver medals and two bronze in addition to those continental titles.

A development path already documented in Canada’s amateur system

The provincial federation’s 2023 continental-championship report records an earlier gold for Pannu in the youth 71-75-kilogram division. That tournament took place in Cali, Colombia, with Ontario athletes competing in both youth and elite categories. His medal belonged to the youth competition, not to the elite athletes qualifying for that year’s Pan American Games.

Boxing Canada’s 2025 elite national results subsequently list Pannu as the men’s 75-kilogram champion representing Ontario. The current provincial athlete profile likewise places him in the elite men’s 75-kilogram category at King of the Ring. His planned professional division is therefore reported from the new signing release, not inferred from his amateur category.

Dmitriy Salita framed the acquisition around Pannu’s international achievements and the audience he could reach among fans of Indian heritage. That is a promoter’s assessment of his potential, not a professional ranking or a guarantee of a world championship.

The release places his debut on the earlier Wynn Records Network portion of the Albuquerque event, alongside Pedro Taduran’s IBF title defense against Brandon Moreno. The later DAZN program begins at 8 p.m. ET, headed by Abraham Perez against Yankiel Rivera. The broader bill also includes Atif Oberlton’s meeting with Deon Nicholson and Pryce Taylor’s heavyweight assignment against Tsotne Rogava. The two broadcast slots are separate, and the advertised coverage time is not a guaranteed ringwalk time for Pannu.