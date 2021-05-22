Manny Pacquiao To Face Errol Spence Jr. In August 21 Title Unification Bout

A huge boxing title unification clash between Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence is set for the summer.

The news was announced Friday as Pacquiao will put his WBA welterweight title on the line against IBF and WBC title-holder Spence on August 21.

The bout will take place in Las Vegas but no venue has been confirmed as of yet.

“I have always wanted to challenge myself and take the biggest fights,” Pacquiao said (via Yahoo). “Errol Spence is an unbeaten champion and those are the kinds of fights I want.”

Pacquiao Still Fighting The Best In The World

It’s a huge fight that was booked out of left field, but was a pleasant surprise nonetheless, especially given Top Rank and PBC have found it difficult to come to terms in recent years.

As stated by Pacquiao, he continues to take risks and fight the best in the world even at the age of 42. It’s a stark contrast to Floyd Mayweather as per Sean Gibbons, the president of MP Promotions.

Mayweather is set to take on YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match on June 6.

“Unlike Floyd Mayweather, who wants to beat up YouTube stars, even at 42, the Senator is looking to fight the best in the world,” Gibbons said. “Floyd’s style may have beaten Manny’s style, but the Senator’s body of work is unmatched. “He wins a title at 40 years old, beating one of the best welterweights in the world, and now at 42, he’s going to defend that belt. He’s got a legacy that is unmatched.”

Pacquiao last competed in the summer of 2019 when he defeated Keith Thurman to become the WBA welterweight champion.

Spence — regarded by many as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers today — meanwhile last competed in December where he outpointed Danny Garcia.

It was his first fight since a serious car accident in October 2019, but there were no signs of ring rust as he looked very dominant against Garcia.

Against Pacquiao, the American now has the chance to earn the biggest win of his career and add a living legend to his resume.