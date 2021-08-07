Manny Pacquiao Takes Swipe At Floyd Mayweather: ‘I Can Take A YouTuber’ But I ‘Want A Real Fight’

Manny Pacquiao couldn’t resist taking a dig at Floyd Mayweather.

Pacquiao challenges Errol Spence Jr. for his WBC and IBF welterweight titles when they collide in Las Vegas on August 21 in one of the biggest matchups of the year.

It’s so big that both fighters could consider a win over the other to be arguably the biggest of their careers, especially for Pacquiao who continues to fight the very best despite being 42 years of age.

That’s in contrast to Mayweather who has been fighting exhibitions in recent years, having most recently looked unimpressive against YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul.

That is also something Pacquiao felt was necessary to mention.

“He’s undefeated, young, considered as one of the best. That’s what I want,” Pacquiao said in a recent sitdown interview alongside Spence when asked why he took the fight. “I can take a YouTuber, I can take a non-boxer. But I just pick one of the best. … Boxing is my passion. I want a real fight.”

Pacquiao: Spence Is Better Than Mayweather

Pacquiao went a step further.

With Mayweather offering to give Spence tips ahead of the welterweight title fight, the latter is more than ready to listen to one of the greats who was among the few to defeat Pacquiao.

But as far as Pacquiao is considered, things should be the other way around.

“I think Floyd don’t need to advise him,” Pacquiao added while smiling. “He will advise Floyd because he is better than Floyd.”

You can watch the full interview below: