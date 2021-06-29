Manny Pacquiao Faces Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit from Paradigm Sports for Breach of Contract

Manny Pacquiao is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit from Paradigm Sports Management. The company is primarily known in the MMA world for sponsoring top athletes. Those names include the likes of Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, Cris Cyborg, etc.

Reports of the lawsuit were first reported by By Lance Pugmire of The Athletic. The report stated that Audie Attar filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Manny. Pacquiao received a $3.3 million advance from the company. However, Paradigm will seek to recover the money after Manny breached his contract. The management company wasn’t fond of Manny fighting Errol Spence Jr instead of Mikey Garcia.

Paradigm Sues Manny Pacquiao in Lawsuit for Breach of Contract

Here’s some jargon of the report obtained by The Athletic:

“In addition to the millions of dollars in straightforward economic loss that Paradigm stands to suffer. The damage to its reputation resulting from Pacquiao’s breaches is incalculable. Just when Paradigm was at the cusp of establishing itself as a major player in professional boxing, Pacquiao has left its reputation as a boxing representative in tatters.”

Originally, Manny was slated to box Ryan Garcia, but the bout fell through. Garcia spoke about the fight and insinuated that the reason why the fight fell through had nothing to do with him.

Something along the way must have interfered with the negotiations of the fight. Although the public isn’t aware of the details of why the battle failed to be made, Garcia spoke with TMZ and aimed the blame at Pacquiao.

“Manny came to offer me the fight,” Garcia explained. “Obviously, I would love to fight Manny Pacquiao, but that’s on him. That’s on him.”

Pacquiao and his Lawyer Speak on Fighting the Case

Pacquiao and his representation believe that they weren’t in the wrong for the situation and will fight the claims if necessary.

“The complaint filed by Paradigm Sports in California state court on Friday is a frivolous effort to interfere with Manny Pacquiao’s upcoming mega fight. And, it can and will fail for numerous reasons,” Pacquiao’s attorney Dale Kinsella said in a statement. “Moreover, had Manny Pacquiao known that Paradigm Sports appears to have had no intention of fulfilling its contractual obligations, he never would have entered into any relationship with them. “Should this matter actually proceed beyond Friday’s filing in a court of law, Mr. Pacquiao will vigorously defend this action. And, assert his own claims against Paradigm Sports, and seek to recover his attorney’s fees as well.”