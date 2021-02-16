Manny Pacquiao Has His Eyes On Terrence Crawford, Wants A $40 Million Purse

Manny Pacquiao has been in the center of every big fight rumor in the boxing world. The 42-year-old Filipino is very much still a big draw late into his career.

He won the WBA title back in 2019 by defeating Keith Thurman by unanimous decision. Since then, Pacquiao has been on the sidelines while the welterweight division moved on.

Terrence Crawford (37-0) retained his WBO title with a TKO victory over Kell Brooks, while Errol Spence Jr. (27-0) came back from a horrifying car accident and defended his WBC and IBF titles against Danny Garcia.

Both of these fighters have been on a collision course for a long time and they might face each other very soon. Meanwhile, Pacquiao has been linked with Conor McGregor before UFC 257. But it seems he’s no longer interested in facing the Irishman after he was defeated by Dustin Poirier.

WBC lightweight champion Ryan Garcia recently hinted at the fact that a fight against Pacquiao was in the works but there has been no further update since that announcement.

Pacquiao has finally decided to make his voice heard after two years and has named Terrence Crawford as his preferred opponent. He talked to The Daily Tribune about what the future holds for him.

“I’d like to fight somebody who has a title… We told Bob I get $40 million and crawford gets 10$… I will fight anybody. You know me, I don’t back away from any challenge. Bring ’em on!”

Pacquiao seems adamant about facing a champion and competing for another belt. Crawford is arguably the toughest test available to him at this point in his career. But Errol Spence Jr. might have something to say about that. That championship trio will certainly decide the future of the welterweight division.