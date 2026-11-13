Diego Pacheco Weighs 168, Darius Fulghum 167.7 For Carson Fight

Diego Pacheco and Darius Fulghum made the super middleweight limit Friday ahead of their November 14 main event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Matchroom posted Pacheco at 168 pounds and Fulghum at 167.7, confirming the headliners’ numbers before Saturday’s show.

The Los Angeles fighter will defend his WBC Silver and WBO International belts. The matchup also carries the WBA eliminator designation announced this week, adding a separate route toward a world championship opportunity rather than making this a fight for that organization’s full world title.

Pacheco enters at 26-0 with 19 knockouts, while Fulghum is listed by Matchroom at 15-1-1 with 13 stoppages. The promoters’ records are significant here: the WBA’s preview describes both contenders as undefeated, which does not match Fulghum’s published ledger. This report follows the promotion’s detailed record rather than that description.

The Carson matchup brings together Matchroom’s Pacheco and Golden Boy’s Fulghum. Pacheco’s previous appearance at this venue ended with an 11th-round stoppage of Immanuwel Aleem, his first fight under Buddy McGirt. Fulghum’s most recent win cited in the original announcement was a third-round finish of Yoanki Urrutia in San Jose.

THE FINAL FACE-OFF 👀 Diego Pacheco vs Darius Fulghum 🛡️ WBC Silver & WBO International Super Middleweight Titles #PachecoFulghum live on @DAZNBoxing @TNTSportsUS tomorrow pic.twitter.com/YK1bDDxnGp — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 13, 2026

Olascuaga and Martinez clear the flyweight limit

In the world championship co-feature, WBO flyweight champion Anthony Olascuaga weighed 112 pounds, with challenger Yuberjen Martinez at 111.1. Matchroom published those figures separately from the headliners’ weigh-in, alongside footage of the two fighters taking their turns on the scale.

Olascuaga is scheduled to make his sixth title defense and his first professional appearance in his Los Angeles hometown. The champion’s new multi-fight arrangement involves both Matchroom and Teiken Promotions. He won the belt by stopping Riku Kano in the third round in Tokyo in July 2024, and five of his six most recent fights before this booking took place in Japan.

We have a World Title fight 👑 ⚖️ Anthony Olascuaga – 112lbs

⚖️ Yuberjen Martinez – 111.1lbs#PachecoFulghum live on @DAZNBoxing @TNTSportsUS tomorrow pic.twitter.com/hyaEGvI2lq — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 13, 2026

Martinez arrives for his first professional world title opportunity with seven knockouts in seven wins. The Colombian competed at two Olympics and won silver in Rio in 2016. In the original fight announcement, he explained that he had been preparing for a November 20 appearance in Colombia before accepting this assignment and would finish camp at Nacho Beristain’s Romanza Gym in Mexico City.

Heavyweights also check in

Golden Boy listed Federico Pacheco Jr. at 236.5 pounds and Jack May at 254.4. That puts May 17.9 pounds heavier for their heavyweight matchup. The original card announcement scheduled Federico, Diego’s brother, for an eight-round appearance; Friday’s current promotion posts identify May as his opponent.

Ready for Action! Fed Pacheco Jr 236.5 lbs

Jack May 254.4 lbs pic.twitter.com/U6dbWq8BHo — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) November 13, 2026

Saturday’s event is part of TNT Sports and DAZN’s monthly boxing series, The Fight. The original announcement lists co-exclusive U.S. coverage on TNT, truTV and DAZN, with DAZN carrying the card worldwide. These are the confirmed weights for the three featured matchups reported here, not a claim that every preliminary fighter’s final number has been published.