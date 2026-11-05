IBF Orders Osleys Iglesias To Face Malik Zinad, December 2 Deadline Reported

Osleys Iglesias has been ordered to defend his IBF super middleweight championship against Malik Zinad, Mike Coppinger reported on November 5. The reporter cited a letter obtained by The Ring.

The parties have until December 2 to agree terms before a purse bid is ordered. Neither a signed bout nor a date or venue for it is established by the report.

Iglesias is 16-0 with 15 knockouts following last month’s seventh-round stoppage of Oliver Zaren. Zinad, 24-1 with 18 knockouts, would drop from light heavyweight. His two wins since losing to Dmitry Bivol include a stoppage of Ante Bilic last November.

The 28-year-old Cuban has won nine consecutive fights by stoppage. His proposed Libyan challenger is 32 and has been inactive for nearly a year.

The IBF has ordered Osleys Iglesias to defend his super middleweight title vs. Malik Zinad, per a letter obtained by @ringmagazine. Iglesias is The Ring’s No. 2 at 168. A fight with Canelo would crown a new Ring Magazine champion. Zinad’s lone defeat came in his only title… pic.twitter.com/URjHwgoMiR — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) November 5, 2026

The Championship Path Behind Iglesias’ Next Defense

The champion’s route to this position runs through two recent opponents who were unbeaten when they faced him. Eye of the Tiger’s October event account identifies Pavel Silyagin as the fighter he beat for the vacant IBF belt in April, forcing a retirement after eight rounds. It also records an eighth-round stoppage of Vladimir Shishkin in the preceding title eliminator.

The promotion staged the Zaren defense on October 8 at Théâtre Capitole in Quebec City. That was scheduled as the first defense of the IBF championship and the fifth of Iglesias’ IBO title. Zaren arrived as the IBF’s fifth-ranked contender, with 19 wins, one draw and no defeats; former champion Mikkel Kessler trained him. These were the credentials of the opponent Iglesias has just beaten, not Zinad’s current ranking or record.

The sides have until Dec. 2 to strike a deal before purse bids are ordered. Iglesias is coming off a TKO-7 over Oliver Zaren last month. — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) November 5, 2026

The IBO belt predates that IBF run. The promoter’s biography traces it to a tenth-round stoppage of Andrii Velikovskyi in 2022. The current negotiation therefore concerns a boxer who had already held a championship before capturing the vacant IBF title this year; the two belts were not won together.

Zinad’s Previous Title Challenge Came At 175 Pounds

Zinad’s earlier world-title attempt took place in a different division and against a different champion. The World Boxing Association’s account of the June 2024 contest in Riyadh records Bivol defending the WBA light heavyweight championship. The challenger was knocked down in the opening round as Bivol advanced behind combinations to the head and body.

The referee stopped that fight during a sixth-round attack. The WBA recorded Zinad leaving with 22 wins and one loss, while Bivol remained unbeaten at 23-0. Those are their records at the conclusion of the 2024 contest, rather than present-day totals. The defeat supplies the world-title experience behind Zinad’s proposed return to championship competition, this time at 168 pounds.

A Canelo Alvarez championship fight remains hypothetical, not booked.