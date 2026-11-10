O’Shaquie Foster Targets Undisputed Crown At WBC Convention

O’Shaquie Foster identified Anthony Cacace’s WBA championship as his next objective during the WBC convention in Acapulco. The American discussed his title ambitions and recent performances in a November 9 written account by the sanctioning body.

“My ambition is to be undisputed. That is the next level.”

Foster said he wanted to challenge Emanuel Navarrete’s portrayal of him as a boxer who would retreat behind his jab. His aim was to demonstrate the toughness he had shown against Eduardo Hernandez in Cancun, rather than rely on movement alone.

He also explained that concern about losing conditioning keeps him working. Comparing those two fights, Foster disclosed a foot injury going into the Hernandez contest and described himself as healthy and fully focused now.

How Foster reached the three-belt position

Foster’s October 24 victory over Navarrete brought together the WBC, IBF and WBO super featherweight championships. The San Antonio meeting had been arranged as a three-belt unification at Frost Bank Center, with Foster entering as the WBC titleholder and Navarrete bringing the other two belts. It did not include the WBA championship, which explains the remaining target.

The WBC’s pre-fight account traced Foster’s first world-title victory to February 11, 2023, when he beat Rey Vargas by unanimous decision. Two successful defenses followed before he lost the championship to Robson Conceicao. Foster regained it in their rematch. That sequence distinguishes his return to the WBC throne from the more recent step of adding championships from two other organizations.

The stars have arrived in Acapulco! 🌴 ✨ Katie Taylor, O’Shaquie Foster, Tiara Brown, Jackie Nava, Julio César Chávez, Julio César Chávez Jr. and many more champions join the WBC family for our 64th Annual Convention. 📸 @elmurok#WBCMEXICO26 pic.twitter.com/NzbGczQkJO — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) November 9, 2026

The WBA route has its own conditions

Cacace is listed as the WBA’s super featherweight Super Champion, but the organization has also elevated Elnur Samedov to champion. Its published divisional resolution allows Cacace a voluntary defense against a ranked opponent before December 31, 2026. The winner must then meet Samedov in neutral territory at a venue accepted by the parties, on a date determined by the championships committee.

The arrangement followed unsuccessful negotiations for Cacace and Samedov to meet in Northern Ireland. The WBA said the British Boxing Board of Control had refused Samedov permission to compete in the United Kingdom and upheld that decision on review, interrupting the proposed mandatory defense.

After the voluntary bout, its winner has 12 days to confirm participation in the mandatory contest. The WBA said further special permission would not be granted until that obligation was fulfilled or the parties reached an agreement. It also barred unification while the division has more than one champion. Those requirements separate Foster’s stated ambition from an approved four-belt contest; the convention report announces neither a signed Cacace fight nor an exemption from the existing obligations.