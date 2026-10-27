O’Shaquie Foster Responds To Ryan Garcia’s Criticism Of His Résumé

O’Shaquie Foster has answered Ryan Garcia’s dismissal of Raymond Ford, arguing that the former champion belongs ahead of Conor Benn when comparing their opposition. The super featherweight titleholder made the comparison on X on October 26, bringing a direct response to Garcia’s campaign for 2026 Fighter of the Year.

Garcia had replied to boxing broadcaster Dan Canobbio a day earlier. He questioned Ford’s quality while giving Foster credit for beating Emanuel Navarrete. His criticism was therefore not a dismissal of both opponents: the distinction between those two wins was the specific point Foster challenged.

Ford And Benn Become The Dividing Line

In the original October 25 post, Garcia described Ford as “not a standout fighter.” He then added a qualification:

Navarrete is good tho I give foster that credit tho

You know that Ray ford is not a standout fighter. Navarrete is good tho I give foster that credit tho — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) October 25, 2026

Foster countered that Ford had already held a world championship, whereas he characterized Benn’s appeal as being built around his name. He also rated Ford as the more skilled boxer. Those are Foster’s assessments of their relative standing, not an official ranking or a finding by an awards panel.

Neither one of your wins compare to mines dude!!

lol the hating gotta stop ford was a ex world champion, what was Benn other than a big name? skill for skill he not fuckin wit ray being honest!!! Neither one of your wins compare to mines dude!! https://t.co/bQhkNaugZ8 — S H⚡️C K (@OshaquieFoster) October 26, 2026

Foster Leaves The Award Debate To Others

In a second post, published about a minute after his rebuttal, Foster said he would not continue arguing over the yearly distinction. He left that assessment to fans and media, writing, “ima let the fans and the media decide on that”. He said his work would speak for itself.

I’m not gone argue about who’s FIGHT OF THE YEAR ima let the fans and the media decide on that the work gone speak for itself self!! — S H⚡️C K (@OshaquieFoster) October 26, 2026

The Championship Results Behind The Exchange

The response arrived after the October 24 unification at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Top Rank’s written event report confirms that Foster won a unanimous decision, collecting the WBC, WBO and IBF super featherweight titles. The judges returned 118-108 twice and 115-111.

That report describes two knockdowns in the twelfth round, with Navarrete surviving to hear the final bell. Foster’s record became 26-3 with 12 knockouts, while his opponent moved to 40-3-1. Their three-belt stakes had been established before fight night; winning those championships did not make the victor a four-belt undisputed champion.

Top Rank’s release also records the boxers’ contrasting reactions. Foster identified undisputed status as his remaining championship goal. Navarrete acknowledged that the American’s style had been better on the night, while saying he could perhaps have pushed harder. That concession concerned their contest, rather than the separate comparison with Garcia.

Garcia’s own title run is in a different division. Zuffa Boxing’s announcement for his September defense identifies February’s victory over Mario Barrios as the fight in which he captured the welterweight championship. The WBC’s September activity report subsequently records his second-round stoppage of Benn at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.