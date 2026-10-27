O’Shaquie Foster Responds To Ryan Garcia’s Criticism Of His Résumé

The three-belt champion defends Ford, then leaves the yearly debate to others.

Written by Jake Blend
Last updated on October 26th, 2026
O’Shaquie Foster celebrates his October 24 victory in San Antonio
O’Shaquie Foster celebrates after his October 24 victory. Photo: Top Rank.

O’Shaquie Foster has answered Ryan Garcia’s dismissal of Raymond Ford, arguing that the former champion belongs ahead of Conor Benn when comparing their opposition. The super featherweight titleholder made the comparison on X on October 26, bringing a direct response to Garcia’s campaign for 2026 Fighter of the Year.

Garcia had replied to boxing broadcaster Dan Canobbio a day earlier. He questioned Ford’s quality while giving Foster credit for beating Emanuel Navarrete. His criticism was therefore not a dismissal of both opponents: the distinction between those two wins was the specific point Foster challenged.

Ford And Benn Become The Dividing Line

In the original October 25 post, Garcia described Ford as “not a standout fighter.” He then added a qualification:

Navarrete is good tho I give foster that credit tho

Foster countered that Ford had already held a world championship, whereas he characterized Benn’s appeal as being built around his name. He also rated Ford as the more skilled boxer. Those are Foster’s assessments of their relative standing, not an official ranking or a finding by an awards panel.

Neither one of your wins compare to mines dude!!

Foster Leaves The Award Debate To Others

In a second post, published about a minute after his rebuttal, Foster said he would not continue arguing over the yearly distinction. He left that assessment to fans and media, writing, “ima let the fans and the media decide on that”. He said his work would speak for itself.

The Championship Results Behind The Exchange

The response arrived after the October 24 unification at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Top Rank’s written event report confirms that Foster won a unanimous decision, collecting the WBC, WBO and IBF super featherweight titles. The judges returned 118-108 twice and 115-111.

That report describes two knockdowns in the twelfth round, with Navarrete surviving to hear the final bell. Foster’s record became 26-3 with 12 knockouts, while his opponent moved to 40-3-1. Their three-belt stakes had been established before fight night; winning those championships did not make the victor a four-belt undisputed champion.

Top Rank’s release also records the boxers’ contrasting reactions. Foster identified undisputed status as his remaining championship goal. Navarrete acknowledged that the American’s style had been better on the night, while saying he could perhaps have pushed harder. That concession concerned their contest, rather than the separate comparison with Garcia.

Garcia’s own title run is in a different division. Zuffa Boxing’s announcement for his September defense identifies February’s victory over Mario Barrios as the fight in which he captured the welterweight championship. The WBC’s September activity report subsequently records his second-round stoppage of Benn at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Published on October 26, 2026 at 10:38 pm
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Jake Blend

Jake Blend
Jake Blend is an experienced combat sports writer with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. Over the past 6 years, he has relentlessly covered the evolving landscapes of mixed martial arts, boxing, and Muay Thai. Whether he is reporting on the latest UFC matchups, breaking down championship fight camps, or interviewing athletes, Jake's deep-rooted passion for the sport shines through in every article.

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